205 Live has been flat out dominated by Curt Stallion in recent months. The new No.1 Contender to NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar has racked up an incredible amount of wins lately, and could likely be the one to dethrone the leader of Legado Del Fantasma.

We were supposed to see him face Escobar this past Wednesday, but an attack in the dreaded NXT parking lot prevented it. Tonight in the 205 Live main event, Curt Stallion hoped to keep building momentum despite an injured neck. Before that, the opener featured a tag team match with Ever-Rise and The Bollywood Boyz.

On NXT, Ever-Rise blindsided the Grizzled Young Veterans and Imperium after the latter took them out of their opportunity on Wednesday. After knocking out two of the best NXT UK teams, Ever-Rise came to 205 Live to continue that roll of momentum.

The Bollywood Boyz vs Ever-Rise on 205 Live

Chase Parker and Matt Martel battered the Bollywood Boyz early, with the duo clearly having something to prove tonight. However, a trip from Samir allowed the Bollywood Boyz to trap Parker in their corner for a series of stomps in the bottom turnbuckle.

A double suplex planted Parker in the middle of the ring for a two-count. Sunil and Samir took turns wearing down Parker. Eventually, Parker was able to break a sleeper hold after dodging a diving heel kick to tag in Matt Martel.

Ever-Rise hit the drop toe hold/step-up elbow drop on Samir. After that, the self-proclaimed top tag team on 205 Live dropped Samir with a double flapjack onto the top turnbuckle for the win.

Results: Ever-Rise defeated The Bollywood Boyz via pinfall on 205 Live

Grade: C-

Another win for the conspiracy theorists Matt and Chase.