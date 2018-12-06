×
WWE 205 Live Results: December 5th, 2018

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
331   //    06 Dec 2018, 06:48 IST

Buddy Murphy had some harsh words for Cedric Alexander...and surprising praise for Mustafa Ali
Buddy Murphy had some harsh words for Cedric Alexander...and surprising praise for Mustafa Ali

Months after being kicked out of Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher's team, The Brian Kendrick finally gets his hands on the Submission Specialist in a one-on-one match. Kendrick has been looking forward to this showdown for a while now, all the while teaming with former rival Akira Tozawa. Tonight, Kendrick got his chance at redemption.

Lucha House Party has been on a role on Monday Night Raw and 205 Live. The Lucha House Rules have netted them some back-to-back wins against former NXT Tag Team Champions The Revival, and Kalisto & Lince Dorado will look to continue their run when they face Mike Kanellis and TJP in the main event in a tornado tag team match. 

Drew Gulak w/ Jack Gallagher vs The Brian Kendrick w/ Akira Tozawa

The veteran Kendrick attempted to stay out of the grasp of the Submission Specialist, but Gulak was able to keep the former Cruiserweight Champion on the defensive throughout early parts of the match. Gulak went for the leg first with a takedown followed by an ankle lock, transitioning into a modified leglock before Kendrick got to the ropes.

A dragon screw from Gulak damaged Kendrick's left ankle, but he managed to fight back and send Gulak to the mat with a Tiger Suplex. Gulak kicked out at two. A few boots to the face angered Gulak, who countered the third into a powerbomb, followed by a single leg Boston Crab.

Kendrick escaped, but Gulak brought him back down with another leglock. Gulak broke the hold and sent Kendrick into the turnbuckle to punish him some more. Kendrick fought out, connecting with a crescent kick. Gulak countered the pin into another leglock, also trapping Kendrick's left arm.

The WWE Universe began a "Brian Kendrick" chant as he got to the ropes. Gulak planted him in the middle of the mat with a body slam followed by an elbow drop to the sternum. Kendrick fought out of another body slam and began trading shots with his former leader.

The crafty vet won the trade. As Gulak broke out of a pin attempt, Kendrick locked in the Captain's Hook. Gulak fought towards the rope and broke the hold, but was dropped on his head by a Kendrick with a Dragon Suplex. Gulak kicked out at two. The former friends fought to the outside.

As Kendrick rolled Gulak back in, Gallagher sent Tozawa into the ring post. The distraction almost gave Gulak the victory, but Kendrick broke out of a schoolboy pin and connected with the Sliced Bread No. 2. Before he could win the match, Gallagher broke it up.

Results: The Brian Kendrick defeated Drew Gulak via DQ.

The post-match beatdown saw Gulak put Kendrick to sleep with the Gu-Lock, and Tozawa knocked out by the headbutt from Jack Gallagher. Gulak and Gallagher received a roar of boos as they celebrated. 

The ending to last week's main event tag match was replayed before an interview with 205 Live GM Drake Maverick and Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy. Maverick said that their upcoming bout will be different than their other fights in the past. Murphy called Ali the tougher opponent, saying that Alexander should thank Ali for the victory.

Murphy continued to attempt to drive a wedge between Ali and Alexander, and will surely try to end their friendship in order to keep the title around his waist. The Juggernaut ended the conversation by challenging Alexander next week. Both men will be in action against top talents handpicked by Drake Maverick.

