WWE 205 Live Results (February 28th, 2020): Tony Nese vs Lio Rush in a Captain's Challenge, returning Superstar makes a huge statement

Who will join Tony Nese & Lio Rush in an epic NXT/205 Live match?

In two weeks, NXT and 205 Live will face off in an incredible ten-man tag team elimination match. The two brands have been at war for some time now, with 205 Superstars feeling that the NXT talents are invading their home. Led by Tony Nese, the "205 Live Originals" plan on sending the members of the Black & Gold brand back to Wednesday nights.

While we don't know who will join Tony Nese & Lio Rush in two weeks, we'll see the two captains face off in tonight's main event in a Captain's Challenge.

We kicked off this week's 205 with the third match in the series between Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. Wilde won the first bout with the Wilde Thing, but Mendoza got a victory over him last week with a shining wizard. Who will pick up the decisive win tonight?

Joaquin Wilde vs Raul Mendoza

What a fantastic finish to the series

Wilde was caught off-guard by Mendoza, who rushed him for a shotgun dropkick into the corner. A basement dropkick caught Wilde in the head. Mendoza trapped him in the middle of the ring with a chin lock.

Mendoza wasn't able to keep Wilde down long, and the former DJ dropped Mendoza with a powerbomb off the turnbuckle. Following up, he caught Mendoza with a hurricanrana off the apron, sending his opponent crashing to the floor below.

Back on the inside, a double boot to the chest and a rolling lungblower earned Wilde a near fall. Both men made it to the top rope, where Mendoza set up for a fireman's carry. Wilde turned it into a hurricanrana, again launching Mendoza, who managed to get his foot on the ropes.

Mendoza counters the Wilde Thing with a roll-up. Wilde kicks out and gets caught in a standing Spanish Fly. Wilde kicks out again. Mendoza drops Wilde with yet another big move, a pumphandle driver. Still, Wilde refused to give up.

Mendoza escaped a second Wilde Thing attempt and rocked Wilde with a penalty kick. However, as he went for a springboard moonsault, Wilde put his knees up, blocking and setting up for the Wilde Thing, which finally connected.

Results: Joaquin Wilde defeated Raul Mendoza via pinfall.

