WWE 205 Live Results: Roderick Strong in action, Stellar main event

This week's edition of WWE 205 Live featured a star cast including The Grizzled Young Veterans, Kushida, Ikemen Jiro, and NXT Cruiserweight champion Roderick Strong. Strong kicked off the show as he faced Ru Feng, who impressed everyone last week in the main event against Xyon Quinn.

Valentina Feroz battled young upstart Erica Yan in women's action. The main event saw an excellent tag team bout between the team of Jiro & Kushida and The Grizzled Young Veterans.

Roderick Strong vs. Ru Feng on 205 Live

Strong and Feng displayed their chain wrestling ability early on in the contest, where the latter gained the upper hand. He followed it up with a massive slam. However, Strong rolled out of the ring to create some separation and capitalized on it.

He delivered a few stiff strikes and continued to punish Feng with some stiff knee strikes and chops. A submission attempt was countered by Feng, who got in a bit of offense, but the champion used his quickness to land a jumping knee for the three count.

Result: Roderick Strong defeated Ru Feng via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: A

Valentina Feroz vs. Erica Yan on 205 live

The two superstars exchanged headlocks to start the match, with Feroz dominating for the most part. She locked in various submission maneuvers, targeting her opponent's arm.

Yan made a brief comeback with a few strikes but fell to the armbar right in the center of the ring, forcing her to tap.

Result: Valentina Feroz defeated Erica Yan via submission on 205 Live.

Grade: B

The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ikemen Jiro & Kushida on WWE 205 live

Jiro and Kushida made frequent tags to take control over the match, keeping Drake in their corner. The Japanese star later allowed him to tag Gibson, who went back and forth with him.

The Grizzled Young Veterans gained momentum and punished Jiro with slams and strikes. Jiro reversed a power slam attempt from Gibson and almost made the tag, only to be stopped. Gibson & Drake used their experience to perfection and kept the Japanese star in their corner.

Moments later, Jiro reversed a suplex attempt into a suplex of his own but yet again, he was prevented from making the tag. Drake attempted to hold Jiro off by grabbing his jacket, but it came off as he made the hot tag to Kushida, who laid out both the opponents with his agility.

Kushida hit a solid right hand to Drake and a jumping arm drag, which he converted into an armbar, but the submission attempt was broken by Gibson. Kushida and Drake traded blows, after which the former cruiserweight champion made the tag. They delivered a double hip toss and a double dropkick and looked set to finish the match off, but Drake was pulled out of the ring by Gibson.

Right when Jiro looked in control, the Creed Brothers interrupted the match, which led the former NXT UK tag champions to deliver the Ticket to Mayhem and walk away with the win.

Result: The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Ikemen Jiro and Kushida via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+

Edited by Kartik Arry