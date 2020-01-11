WWE 205 Live Results (January 10th, 2019): Tyler Breeze makes debut; A new alliance teased

Prince Pretty has arrived!

As we continued to roll into the new year, 205 Live was graced with a new face. Some would say...a "mmmGorgeous" face. Tonight, Tyler Breeze made his debut on the Purple Brand, facing off against former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese.

We kicked off the night with Isaiah "Swerve" Scott taking on former Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush. Both men are very similar, both in style and personality. So this was set up to be one incredible match. After all, Rush and Scott never disappoint.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs Lio Rush

Who's house? Swerve's house

Both Rush and Swerve avoid each other's signature maneuvers early on, with both Superstars trying to pick up a quick victory. Scott was able to match Rush's speed, which is an impressive feat, to say the least.

Rush is able to escape a wristlock by flipping off of the ropes. Ending up on the apron, Rush moonsaults backwards to avoid a dive. Both men land on their feet in an incredible moment! Before they can continue, the Sing Brothers appear on the stage.

The Singhs try to steal the show, but are taken out by Rush and Scott who then challenge the Bollywood Award Winners to a tag team match.

Results: No Contest

It was announced that Drake Maverick had made the decision to make the match official, much to the chagrin of the Bollywood Boys.

Lio Rush & Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs The Singh Brothers

Scott chases Sunil Singh, bringing him from the ramp to the ring. Rush tagged in and the two connect with a pop-up body splash for a near fall early on.

Sunil caught Rush's leg and slapped the taste out of his mouth. Rush chased him around the ring, and though Samir tagged in, Rush caught the tag and rocked him with a right hand. Sunil hit him with a leaping knee to the back, taking over the match.

The Singhs took turns wearing down Rush, keeping the Man of the Hour on his back for a long portion of the match. Rush eventually escapes the corner of the Singhs and tags in Scott,who rocked both men with strong forearm strikes.

Scott moved up top for a second rope elbow strike to the back. Tied to the ropes, Samir took a series of kicks to the chest. Sunil tried to interrupt but met the same fate. Scott tagged Rush back in, and the duo finished the match with a Come Up/House Call combination.

Results: Lio Rush & Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated The Singh Brothers via pinfall.

.@swerveconfident & @itsLioRush make a formidable tag team, but we 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 wish we could've seen them as opponents. #205Live 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LOPSVKSoNB — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 11, 2020

