WWE 205 Live Results: January 2nd, 2019

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 269 // 03 Jan 2019, 06:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lio Rush, like always, took his opponent lightly tonight

Drake Maverick reiterated the announcements from last week's episode of 205 Live. Buddy Murphy will defend the Cruiserweight Championship in a Fatal-4-Way match at WWE Royal Rumble. The three competitors challenging him will be decided in three singles matches over the course of the next few weeks.

Lio Rush would face off against Kalisto tonight. The Man of the Hour has had an incredible run on 205 Live since his debut last summer. A championship opportunity could mean big things for Rush if he can get past the former Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto.

Drew Gulak would get one more chance to put away Akira Tozawa. In the final 205 Live match of 2018, Tozawa and The Brian Kendrick defeated Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher in a street fight, continuing to build Tozawa as one of the best superstars on the brand. Gulak could get revenge tonight, and maybe one more submission victory away from his dream.

Kalisto vs Lio Rush

Kalisto was able to match Lio Rush's speed early on in the match, even forcing Rush out of the ring to avoid a handspring tilt-a-whirl headscissors. Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese were shown watching the match in the back, impressed with Kalisto's ability.

Rush ran back in and slapped Kalisto across the face, angering the luchador. Kalisto chased Rush and even avoided the M.O.T.H.'s cheap shot, countering with the schoolboy rolling enziguri. Rush finally got the upper hand when he slung Kalisto into the ropes. Kalisto hung on as he went over, allowing Rush to send him crashing to the ground with a kick to the back of the head.

Rush followed up with a bullet fast suicide dive, leveling Kalisto. Rush then brought him back inside and continued to wear him down. Kalisto fought out of a headlock into a small package, only for Rush to break out and take him back down with a brutal clothesline.

Rush kept Kalisto face-down in the middle of the mat, hammering him with fists while tearing at his mask. After the referee got into it, Rush tossed him out and gloated in front of the crowd. Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado helped Kalisto get back inside, and the former Lucha Dragon began to build up some steam, only for Rush to crack him with a running forearm smash, halting his momentum yet again.

Rush brought Kalisto back to the middle of the ring and again tore at his mask. Kalisto fought out and avoided an attack in the corner, dropping Rush to the outside with an enziguri followed by a springboard senton to the outside.

Advertisement

Kalisto brought Rush back inside, but a roundhouse kick from Rush stunned him. Another kick to the head left him on his back near the corner.

Rush went for the Final Hour, but Kalisto stopped him with two boots to the jaw. Both stars ended up at the top of the turnbuckle, and after a good back and forth exchange, Kalisto brought Rush to the mat with a moonsault powerslam. Rush, somehow, managed to kick out.

Kalisto signaled for the Salida del Sol, but Rush countered, dropping him with the spinning Unprettier facebuster. Kalisto broke out of the pin, frustrating the 23-year-old piece of gold. Rush reigned down a flurry of punches onto Kalisto's face, but the former champ came back with a series of kicks. Rush stopped the running hurricanrana driver with a boot, but Kalisto got him back with a roundhouse kick.

Kalisto then went for the Salida del Sol again, but his opponent countered, sending him crashing to the ground outside. Kalisto made it back inside, barely beating the 10-count. Lio Rush went for the Final Hour but was distracted by the Lucha House Party's noisemakers. Rush attempted to force Lince Dorado into an altercation, but Gran Metalik cooled him off, allowing Kalisto to catch Rush with the Salida del Sol for the win.

Results: Kalisto defeated Lio Rush via pinfall.

Backstage, Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese were shown barely paying attention to the match, clearly not worried with the first of three challengers.

The commentary team went over the street fight tag team match from two weeks ago, highlighting the impressive teamwork from The Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa. Backstage, Drew Gulak was asked if he was considered an underdog against Akira Tozawa, considering the former champion has had his number for years now.

Gulak said that he's an expert submission specialist, and his style is best utilized in a match that follows rules and guidelines. Gulak promised to tap out Akira Tozawa.

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement