205 Live has quite a few up-and-comers making their name on Friday nights. We've seen folks like Mansoor, Ever-Rise, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Tehuti Miles make the most out of 2020, along with the dominant debut of Legado Del Fantasma.

Speaking of Isaiah Scott, he and Tony Nese have been involved in an...odd...angle as of late. At first, Nese hated Scott, but over the course of the months, he apparently earned the Premier Athlete's respect. Now they're, somehow, in the midst of a feud with 205 Live's newest tag team, Ever-Rise. In the main event, Nese would take on Chase Parker.

The first match on 205 Live, though, was a rematch from last week. Mansoor talked a lot of trash earlier today. After defeating Tehuti Miles on 205 Live seven days ago, he was feeling quite arrogant.

He said that he hadn't lost since September (though he admitted that he'd rarely wrestled since then) and needed to know the bitter taste of loss. Would he get what he wanted from Tehuti Miles? We find out right now!

Tehuti Miles vs Mansoor on 205 Live

Tehuti Miles threw his jacket at Mansoor as the bell rang, allowing him to get an early edge. He tossed Mansoor around the ring a bit, but his mouth got him in trouble, allowing Mansoor to get back into things with a back body drop.

A suplex earned Mansoor a two-count. Mansoor moved in for a springboard maneuver, but Miles caught him in mid-air with an incredibly high dropkick, sending his opponent crashing and burning to the floor.

Miles bounced Mansoor's face off the plexiglass. A hangman's neckbreaker dropped Mansoor for a near fall. Mansoor was planted with a big flapjack facebuster, but again kicked out.

Mansoor found himself on the apron once again and baited Tehuti Miles into going for that dropkick. It worked, allowing him to connect with that slingshot corkscrew neckbreaker. Mansoor lit up Miles with a series of strikes, building up momentum to another victory on 205 Live.

An inverted atomic drop into a spinebuster set Mansoor up to hit Miles with his Electric Chair Death Valley Driver, planting Miles firmly in the middle of the ring.

Results: Mansoor defeated Tehuti Miles via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+