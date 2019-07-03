WWE 205 Live Results (July 2nd, 2019): Lucha House Party picks up momentum, brawl ensues after 6-man tag match

It seems the Power of Love is on thin ice

Tony Nese, Jack Gallagher, and Oney Lorcan were seen backstage preparing for their six-man tag team match tonight. The trio would take on Ariya Daivari, Mike Kanellis, and the Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. Nese said that he's never seen Gulak as dangerous as he is now, and he knows both of his partners are incredibly dangerous. Gallagher and Lorcan assured him that they planned on personally taking care of those two.

The opening match for tonight was a tornado tag team match featuring the Singh Brothers and the Lucha House Party.

Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado) vs The Singh Brothers

The two teams kicked off the opening contest by brawling to the outside, where Dorado dove onto the Singhs from the barricade. Metalik brought Sunil inside the ring, where he slung him across the ring with a springboard arm drag. When Dorado joined him, they ran through Sunil with a double hip toss and a leg drop/body splash combination.

Metalik was taken out by Samir, who came to the aid of his brother. Dorado was pelted with a series of chops to the chest. He avoided an attack in the corner, rocking Sunil with a boot while Samir was taken down with a springboard moonsault. Metalik joined back up with Dorado, bringing down Samir with an assisted lifting facebuster.

Metalik dropped Samir with an enziguri near the ropes, but as he went up top, Sunil tripped him up, sending him crashing to the mat. Metalik kicked out and was saved by Dorado. The Golden Linx was rocked by a spinning heel kick from Sunil, however, sending him back to the outside. The Singh Brothers turned their sights back on Metalik, kicking him down into the corner.

Sunil went outside to continue the assault on Dorado, driving him headfirst into the ring post. Samir held Metalik in the middle of the ring with a rear chin lock as Sunil danced. Kalisto distracted Samir, hoping to give Dorado some time to get back inside. He was knocked off the ropes, however, ending Kalisto's plan.

The Singhs brought down a pair of elbows onto the chest of Metalik and connected with the Demolition Decapitation. Before Metalik could be pinned, Dorado broke it up.

Metalik sent Samir outside and spiked Sunil with a reverse slingblade. However, Samir quickly got back in the ring and tossed Metalik to the outside. He was then met by Dorado, who launched him into the corner with a running hurricanrana. A clothesline sent Sunil crashing to the mat while Dorado nearly beat Samir into submission at the bottom of the turnbuckle.

Samir avoided an attack in the corner but was taken out by a high angle diving crossbody instead. Sunil broke up the pinfall and was met by a Golden Rewind for his trouble. With both Singh Brothers left on the outside, the Lucha House Party dove over the top ropes, taking them out. Back inside, they set up for a pair of springboard attacks but were rocked by superkicks from the Singhs.

Samir rolled outside to grab the Singh's award. However, Kalisto wrestled it away from him, allowing LHP to take over. With both Singhs laid out, Dorado dropped onto Sunil with a shooting star press, while a tightrope walking diving elbow drop from Metalik put away Samir.

Result: Lucha House Party defeated the Singh Brothers via pinfall.

