Another week, another 205 Live plagued by Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma. While Drake Maverick may be in their rearview mirror, they've found themselves in the crosshairs of two of the best Cruiserweights 205 Live has to offer.

Ariya Daivari opened 205 Live. We haven't seen Daivari Dinero in months. He says that he's been on vacation, allowing the rest of the 205 Live roster to catch up to his level. Daivari revealed that he'll be back very soon to lay out the fresh meat on the roster.

We kicked off the night with Tony Nese and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. The Premier Athlete has been trying to get on the good side of Swerve, but Scott has been incredibly wary. They got an opportunity to team up this week when they took on Legado Del Fantasma in the only 205 Live match this week.

205 Live Tag Team Match: Tony Nese & Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs Legado Del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza) w/Santos Escobar

Tony Nese and Raul Mendoza started the match, with the former Cruiserweight Champion bringing the technician of LDF to the mat. Nese rocked him with an elbow and caught him with his patented triple kick/leg sweep combination. Mendoza rolled to his corner, looking to tag out as the Premier Athlete of 205 Live flexed his muscles.

Scott tagged in as well. Wilde had the better of him early on, managing to hold onto a nice cravate hold, even while Scott attempted a slam. Scott moved to the ropes to force a break, leading to a slap from Wilde.

That didn't sit too well with Scott, who demolished Wilde with a series of punches and kicks. Wilde rolled to the floor but couldn't escape a big punt boot to the jaw. Santos Escobar came around the corner to give words of encouragement. Wilde rushed back inside but was again trapped on the mat by the unorthodox duo of 205 Live.

Wilde was met with a pair of elbows before breaking a pinfall at two. A double suplex forced another kick out. Finally, Wilde created some space and distracted the ref, allowing Mendoza to drop him by his hair. Wilde followed up with a flipping kneeling facebuster.

Mendoza tagged in, leading to a double spinebuster-double-wishbone snap-double basement dropkick combination. A rolling suplex earned Mendoza a two-count. Scott eventually made it to Nese as Wilde tagged back in. The Premier Athlete rocked Wilde with a running knee and running wheel kick. A pumphandle Michinoku Driver nearly gave Nese the win.

The 205 Live veterans trapped Wilde in a Boston Crab while Scott locked Mendoza in an armbar. Nese couldn't hold on for long as he was sent into his partner. Wilde went up top and was rocked with a leaping palm strike. Nese followed up with a straight jumping avalanche hurricanrana!

Scott was in and took out both members of Legado Del Fantasma. A leg trapped German suplex left Wilde dazed. House Call connected, but he couldn't get the pinfall. Wilde was finally able to put a stop to his offense with a DDT. Mendoza tagged in, leading to a pair of springboard splashes. Nese broke the pinfall up.

Nese and Scott, now on the same page, sent LDF to the floor for a pair of dives! Back inside, the Swerve Stomp connected! Mendoza and Wilde refused to give up their first loss on 205 Live, though.

As Scott and Nese set up for some great tag team maneuver, Santos distracted them both. Scott was sent into the barricade, allowing LDF to take out Nese with the Russian leg sweep/running enziguri. Their 205 Live streak continues.

Results: Legado Del Fantasma defeated Tony Nese & Isaiah "Swerve" Scott via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: A+

Again, the NXT Cruiserweight Champion stood tall on 205 Live with his cronies by his side. Will anyone be able to get under the skin of the champ? Or will they continue to dominate NXT and 205 Live week in and week out?