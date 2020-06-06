WWE 205 Live Results (June 5th, 2020): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

205 Live kicked off with a hard-hitting Oney Lorcan brawl and Swerve was in the house as well.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott is back on track, and looked to put away long-time rival Jack Gallagher

Is 205 Live finally Swerve's House?

We're two days removed from the results of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, and two of the competitors from the early rounds are in the main event of 205 Live.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott faced Jack Gallagher again tonight. It's been a strange sort of feud between these two, as Scott hasn't really been the main focus. It's all been about Tony Nese and Jack Gallagher trying to one-up one another, using Swerve as the measuring stick.

We kicked off 205 Live with Tehuti Miles, who picked up a shocking win over Danny Burch last week. However, his tag team partner was up this week, and wouldn' be falling for the same tricks that fell the Guvnor on 205 Live the week prior.

Oney Lorcan w/Danny Burch vs Tehuti Miles opens 205 Live

Oney Lorcan took it to Tehuti Miles early with a chop and a kitchen sink knee to the gut. Lorcan continued to light up Miles, forcing him out to the floor. Burch demanded Miles get back in.

Miles disrespected Burch but turned around into a nasty knife edge chop. Back inside, Miles countered a running uppercut with a flapjack. Lorcan immediately grabbed ahold of his upper left arm, and it seemed that he may have injured his bicep in some way.

Miles kept up the pressure, driving a series of elbows into the chest of Lorcan. After several minutes of punishment, Miles began focusing on Lorcan's shoulder. A Fujiwara armbar locked in right in the middle of the ring left Lorcan with few options.

Lorcan, however, refused to submit and made it to his feet. The Star Destroyer finally fired up, and dug into Miles with chops and a furious running uppercut. Miles found himself in the corner where Lorcan hit him with a running elbow to the jaw.

Miles countered the Half-and-Half with a roll-up, but the ref broke the pin when Burch pointed out the tights had been pulled.

Thanks to that, and Miles taking his frustrations out on Burch, Lorcan was able to do the same. Turnabout is fair play, after all.

Results: Oney Lorcan defeated Tehuti Miles via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B-

