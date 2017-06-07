WWE 205 Live Results June 6th, 2017

TJP had the opportunity to dethrone the King of the Cruiserweights.

by Prityush Haldar Analysis 07 Jun 2017, 09:24 IST

TJP and Neville headlined the show in a match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Tom Phillips and Corey Graves welcomed the WWE Universe to yet another episode of 205 Live. They duo hyped the main event between TJP and Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship.

#1 Noam Dar vs. Cedric Alexander

Noam Dar made his way to the ring. Inconspicuous by her absence was Alicia Fox as Corey Graves rightly pointed out. Noam cut a promo on Cedric Alexander asking him to move on and get over Alicia Fox.

Dar also revealed that Alicia Fox was at home recuperating from the beating she took at the hands of Sasha Banks at WWE Extreme Rules in the mixed tag match. Before Dar could complete, Cedric’s music hit and he made his way to the ring.

The match started with the two men exchanging holds in a classical display of chain wrestling. Cedric landed a dropkick and laid out the Scottish Supernova. The action shifted to the outside of the ring as the two men traded shots at ringside.

Cedric took the fight to Dar but Noam managed to counter and Alexander fell from the top rope face-first onto the mat. As the match progressed, Cedric dropped Dar with a stiff elbow. Cedric got a near fall out of an elbow drop from the top rope. Cedric Alexander went for a cradle but Dar got out of it.

Dar managed to get in a big boot before falling prey to a Lumbar Check. Cedric got the pinfall and conveyed to Noam Dar that he had moved on.

Winner: Cedric Alexander defeated Noam Dar via pinfall

A video package comprising of TJP’s Cruiserweight Classic journey was aired. The vignette highlighted TJP’s hard work and determination that led him to become the first Cruiserweight Champion. Then, in a backstage segment with Dasha, TJP informed the WWE Universe that he was fighting against Neville for himself.

He declared that when Neville contracted his help to get rid of the Austin Aries problem, the King of Cruiserweights got himself a TJP problem.

"Tonight is only about one thing: ME getting the opportunity that I DESERVE!" - @MegaTJP #205Live pic.twitter.com/M5mTsq5Wix — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2017

#2 Mustafa Ali vs. Louie Valle

As the match started, the announcers pointed out how Drew Gulak had been on Mustafa’s mind with his No Fly Zone campaign. Valle, who made his debut tonight, showcased his technical abilities in a bid to earn a spot on 205 Live.

However, Ali tackled the initial onslaught and prepared to execute an Inverted 450 Splash. Gulak made an appearance and tried to distract Mustafa Ali once again. Valle used the interference to roll up Ali but Ali countered and picked up the win with a quick pinfall of his own.

Gulak told Ali that 205 Live could be safe with grounded moves. This heckling riled up Ali and he dove over the ropes and landed on his top nemesis, finally silencing him.

Winner: Mustafa Ali defeated Louie Valle via pinfall

In another backstage segment, Titus pitched the idea of an international Titus brand to Akira Tozawa. He informed Tozawa that his friend Apollo Crews too was a part of the Titus brand and Akira's addition would add an international flair to the group. Titus asked Tozawa to consult Crews before making his decision.

#3 Cruiserweight Champion Neville vs. TJP

The first ever Cruiserweight Champion clashed with the current Cruiserweight Champion in the main event of the show. The announcers mentioned that Neville has not been pinned or submitted in PPVs since his return in November last year. The crowd showed their loyalty for TJP by chanting his name.

Neville started the match by manhandling the challenger. TJP caught Neville with the Boston Crab but Neville managed to crawl to the ropes. The two men went to the outside as Neville sent TJP crashing into the barricade. Neville then bounced TJP’s face off the announcers’ desk.

TJP barely managed to beat the referee’s count and made it to the ring. Neville continued the assault with a missile dropkick off the top rope. Neville went for a springboard but Perkins sent him flying out of the ring.

TJP regained momentum with a gutbuster and covered Neville for a two-count. TJP went for the Detonation Kick but Neville countered and drove the challenger into the mat. TJP then changed his strategy and went for Neville’s left knee.

Neville attempted the Phoenix Splash but missed and TJP countered with the knee bar on the injured knee of the champion. Neville managed to counter the hold and locked in the Rings of Saturn. The referee called for the bell as TJP’s body was contorted.

Winner: Neville defeated TJP via submission to retain the Cruiserweight Championship

