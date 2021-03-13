205 Live Results: August Grey scores big win; Mansoor and Stallion struggle to coexist

This week's 205 Live brought us some match-ups that we've seen several times over the past few months. As great as the Cruiserweights are, eventually we'll need to see some fresh matches on the Purple brand.

The main event saw Ariya Daivari battle, August Grey, once again. This time around, 205 Live's Premier Athlete Tony Nese and Jake Atlas were banned from ringside. With no outside interference, this was a true one-on-one contest. Who would come out on top?

Last week, the 205 Live main event gave us a phenomenal showdown between Curt Stallion and Mansoor. These two lit it up and delivered one of the best matches of the week. Tonight, they teamed up to face The Singh Brothers. However, after that loss last week, Stallion began butting heads with the only undefeated 205 Live star.

The Bollywood Boyz vs Curt Stallion and Mansoor on 205 Live

Mansoor was taken off-guard by The Singh Brothers, who managed to take over the match early on. That was until Mansoor hit a double dropkick.

Another double dropkick rocked both brothers. Mansoor hit an inverted atomic drop on Sunil Singh and a third dropkick.

Curt Stallion offered his hand but Mansoor shrugged it off, leading to a decapitating clothesline from Sunil Singh. The Lonestar of 205 Live was frustrated, as Mansoor's ego could have cost them a win tonight. The Singhs set up for a big tag team maneuver, but Mansoor managed to break away.

Unfortunately, he chose not to tag out, instead looking to fight both Bollywood Boyz in this 205 Live opener. He did well, dropping Samir with an atomic drop and Sunil with an inverted atomic drop/spinebuster combo. After stacking them both up in the corner, he hit a bulldog on Samir.

The slingshot neckbreaker dropped Sunil, but Stallion tagged in before Mansoor could make the cover. After a nasty headbutt to Samir, Stallion pinned Sunil.

Results: Curt Stallion and Mansoor defeated The Bollywood Boyz via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: C

