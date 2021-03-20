205 Live Results: Incredible end to main event; Veteran suffers shock loss

205 Live and the cruiserweight division as a whole has been shaken up thanks to the return of Jordan Devlin. The Irish Ace was the true NXT Cruiserweight Champion. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was stuck in the UK for several months, leading to a tournament that saw Santos Escobar emerge as the new champion. At TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, we'll see these two battle to unify the titles.

What's that mean for 205 Live? Well, hopefully, both Escobar and Devlin will be on the brand more often going forward. It looks like 205 Live may be heading in that direction, or at least they're going away from the same feuds we've been seeing for the past two-three months.

We kicked off 205 Live with Ariya Daivari, who lost to August Grey last week. He hoped to build up some momentum again this week and faced Ashante "Thee" Adonis.

Ariya Daivari vs Ashante "Thee" Adonis on 205 Live

The 205 Live OG took out his frustrations on Ashante "Thee" Adonis tonight. However, Adonis was no slouch, and quickly wore down Daivari's arm with a nasty arm wrench.

A big running shoulder thrust into the gut hurt Daivari, but he avoided a second one that sent Adonis into the ring post.

Ashante picked up some steam with a dropkick and a flapjack, rocking the 205 Live veteran. Daivari avoided a Death Valley Driver but was taken out by a beautiful flying crossbody from the top. However, Daivari kicked out at the last moment. A rolling spinebuster planted Daivari for another close call.

Daivari turned Ashante inside out with the Hammerlock lariat but decided that it wasn't good enough. The Persian Lion Splash connected, but a lazy pinfall allowed Adonis to roll him up with a crucifix pin for the win.

Results: Ashante "Thee" Adonis defeated Ariya Daivari via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B-

The Persian Prince has been pinned twice in back-to-back weeks.

