WWE 205 Live Results (March 20th, 2020): One-Two split up in singles action, "Swerve" in the main event

After overcoming 205 Live in the 10-man tag, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott continues to build momentum.

With Raul Mendoza MIA thanks to what appeared to be a kidnapping, Joaquin Wilde moved onto the Guvnor.

The Star Destroyer enters Swerve's House tonight

With WWE hunkering down at the Performance Center, the cruiserweights are getting a big chance to shine. RAW, SmackDown, and NXT combined gave the WWE Universe three matches in seven hours of programming, while we got two incredibly physical brawls on 205 Live.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Kushida emerged as the survivors of the 5-on-5 elimination tag team match last week. Representing NXT, the duo lastly eliminated Jack Gallagher to prove their dominance over the land of the cruiserweights. Tonight, Scott faced one of his partners from that match, Oney Lorcan.

Up first was Joaquin Wilde who had been involved in a rivalry with Raul Mendoza this year. However, Mendoza was kidnapped last week on NXT, so that more or less ended whatever feud they had, if it wasn't over already. Next up for Wilde? The Guvnor, Danny Burch.

Joaquin Wilde vs Danny Burch

Wilde had a hard time getting started. Burch kept him stalled out at the starting line, trapping him on the mat with some great technical prowess.

However, Wilde was able to get to the ropes, forcing the break. This allowed him to pick up the pace. However, Burch managed to pick the leg in mid-air, dropping Wilde on his face. They moved to the floor just as Aiden English revealed on commentary that they'd not heard anything from Mendoza since he'd gone missing.

Burch sent Wilde into the barricade, but Wile was able to respond with a jumping elbow off the guardrail! Back in the ring, Wilde worked over Burch's arm.

Wilde wasn't able to keep Burch off his feet for long, and the brawler battered Wilde with punches and kicks. Burch countered the Wilde Thing with a roll-up, but was caught with a rolling Code Breaker.

Wilde moved up top for a diving foot stomp. Burch avoided and hit a nasty headbutt before locking in the crossface, forcing a submission.

Results: Danny Burch defeated Joaquin Wilde via pinfall.

