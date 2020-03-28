WWE 205 Live Results (27th March 2020): Tony Nese in a grudge match, Isaiah Scott continues to dominate

On a roster loaded with talent, few names have risen to the top as fast as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

Weeks after losing the ten-man tag, Tony Nese gets revenge on the man that eliminated him, Oney Lorcan.

Who's House? Swerve's House!

With the Cruiserweight Championship currently overseas, the stars of 205 Live continue to battle one another in hopes of getting a shot when Jordan Devlin returns. After the 205/NXT ten-man tag match a few weeks back, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott looked like the next man in line.

However, 205 Live has a roster full of potential champions. Joaquin Wilde, Oney Lorcan, Jack Gallagher, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, there's a lot of talent that could take the belt away from Devlin in the near future.

Tonight we saw four of those Superstars face off in an effort to prove why they should be next up for a shot at the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs Joaquin Wilde

Wilde dropped Scott to the mat, working to keep Scott off his feet as long as possible. Scott was rolled up wit a sunset flip. Kicking out at two, he was taken back down with an arm drag. Scott was eventually able to get cooking as he and Wilde traded some attempted, but wiffed, kicks. Scott sent Wilde overhead with a headscissors takedown.

Wilde responded in kind, but when he tried to follow Scott to the floor, Scott lifted up the ring skirt ala Fit Finlay, trapping Wilde for a nasty kick to the face. On the inside, Wilde kicked out at two. The DJ was mounted and met with a series of punches and elbows before getting locked in a modified armbar with body scissors.

Scott adjusted, locking Wilde in a Gory Stretch while further bending his shoulders back, setting up his armbreaker. At the turnbuckle, Scott looked for a superplex. Wilde fought him off for a bouncing hurricanrana, sending Scott outside again. He leapt of the apron for a wheelbarrow armdrag that launched Scott spine first into the announcer's desk.

Back inside, however, Scott held onto the ropes when Wilde went for a slingshot DDT. Both Superstars rocked one another with uppercuts, leading to a kneeling jawbreaker from Wilde. A reverse rana spiked Scott, but he was able to shake it off and connect with the House Call. Wilde kicked out at two.

Scott caught Wilde in a pop-up Michinoku Driver to put away Wilde after a rather impressive showing for both men.

Results: Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated Joaquin Wilde via pinfall.

