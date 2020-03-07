WWE 205 Live Results: Isaiah "Swerve" Scott gets revenge, Lio Rush injured? (March 6th, 2020)

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

We're one week away from the epic showdown between Team 205 OG and Team NXT. The 205 Live members have been upset about the constant addition of talent from the black and gold brand over the past few months, and feel that they're being replaced. They won't go down without a fight, however. We continue toward that confrontation with two incredible cruiserweight bouts this week.

The main event features Oney Lorcan and his tag partner Danny Burch as they take on the newly formed tag team of Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis. Nese & Kanellis, who have semi-dubbed themselves "Dad Bods" recently, and are leading the charge against Team NXT next week.

Thanks to that vicious headbutt from Jack Gallagher last week, Lio Rush will not be medically cleared for the five-on-five elimination match next week. When asked about who would be the next captain, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott said that team NXT doesn't need one, but they have found a new member for the team. As for who it is? We'll have to wait and see.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs Ariya Daivari

Scott turns Daivari inside out with head scissors and connecting with a series of kicks. Daivari rolls to the outside but is met by a running boot from Scott. Back inside the ring, Scott traps Daivari in a modified double shoulder clutch, nearly snapping his arms in the process.

Daivari breaks out of a pin attempt and hits a chop to the throat, allowing him to bring Scott into the ropes for a draping neckbreaker. As Scott hung on the middle rope, Daivari kicked it to bounce it off his opponent's throat. Another neckbreaker continued to work over Swerve's neck.

Scott turns a cravate hold into a pinfall. Daivari breaks out and takes Scott to the corner. Scott makes it to the middle of the ring and rocks Daivari with a strong right and a discus lariat, dropping him to the mat. A diving european uppercut connects.

GOT HIM.@swerveconfident is looking to prove that #205Live is HIS HOUSE at the expense of @AriyaDaivariWWE. pic.twitter.com/6Hi4KtWTVL — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) March 7, 2020

A series of kicks to the chest and a rolling flatliner earns Scott a near fall. Daivari avoids an attack on the apron for a boot to the neck. Hammerlock Lariat is countered into a roll-up. Daivari kicks out and plants Scott with a nasty DDT. Hammerlock Lariat misses and the House Call connects!

Advertisement

Daivari somehow kicks out. Scott follows up with Pop Culture and a diving double stomp for the win.

Results: Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeats Ariya Daivari via pinfall.

1 / 2 NEXT