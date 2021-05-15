205 Live Results: New superstar debuts; Tony Nese excels in main event

205 Live has been injected with some fresh blood as of late, and the show has done nothing but benefit from it ever since. With the inclusion of three new WWE Superstars, along with August Grey, Jake Atlas, and Curt Stallion, 205 Live seems to have broken out of that six-month stale patch.

Ikemen Jiro and Ari Sterling recently made their debuts on 205 Live, and tonight some more new blood would kick off their cruiserweight career on the Purple Brand. Asher Hale faced off against one of the gatekeepers of the cruiserweights, Ariya Daivari.

Ariya Daivari vs Asher Hale on 205 Live

The 205 Live OG faced off against one of the newest WWE signees, Asher Hale, known on the indie circuit as Anthony Henry. Hale's MMA style worked well with the Purple Brand's top brawler.

Hale blocked a superplex and jumped onto Ariya Daivari for a flying headlock takedown. 205 Live's Daivari Dinero got back in the swing of things with a knee to the gut and a running single-leg dropkick to the jaw. Hale responded with a leg sweep and battered Daivari with big rights and lefts.

On the floor, a flying knee off the apron turned Daivari inside out. Hale took a receipt, though, inside the ring when Daivari leveled him with a flying forearm. Tying Hale up in the ropes, Daivari hammered him with stiff right fists.

205 Live's latest addition fought out of a sleeper hold, hitting a beautiful Randy Orton-esque snap powerslam. A series of exploder suplexes dumped Daivari on his head. A Northern Lights suplex followed up, but the cross armbreaker was blocked.

A step-up enzuigiri and tornado DDT dropped Daivari for the two-count. The Persian Prince of 205 Live took Hale down with the Iconoclasm, and the Persian Splash connected.

Hale kicked out and ducked the Hammerlock Lariat. Daivari was caught with an O'Connor roll, earning Asher Hale a win on his 205 Live debut.

Results: Asher Hale defeated Ariya Daivari via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: A-

205 Live has done great with fresh match-ups lately, and putting Ariya Daivari together with Asher Hale was a stroke of genius. Two strikers with slightly different styles, and a guy that Daivari can get a lot out of in a new feud.

BollyRise were backstage checking out the opening match. The Bollywood Boyz were impressed with Asher Hale, but Ever-Rise were more interested in knowing if The Singhs watched their show.

