Jack Gallagher and Tony Nese put on a hard-hitting and epic main event

For several weeks now, 205 Live has served as a platform to teach the WWE Universe about some of its stars. Cruiserweights like Brian Kendrick, Ariya Daivari, and Oney Lorcan were given, essentially, thirty-minute specials to give fans a reason to tune in.

Cruiserweight action has instead been seen on NXT over the past month, with the 205 Live and NXT rosters looking to become the Interim Cruiserweight Champion. This week, we got back to the action. We kicked off the night with the return of Prince Pretty, Tyler Breeze. His opponent? A man we've seen several times now on RAW and NXT, Tehuti Miles.

Tyler Breeze vs Tehuti Miles

Prince Pretty had a tougher time tonight than expected

Tehuti Miles tried to catch Tyler Breeze off guard by throwing his shirt at Prince Pretty at the start of the match on 205 Live. Breeze shook off a sneak attack, sending Miles into the ropes.

The ref tried to break them up, leading to Miles catching Breeze with a cheap shot. A picture-perfect dropkick knocked Breeze to the floor. Miles mocked Breeze, hitting his classic pose in the ring. As Breeze rolled back in, he was met with a neckbreaker for a two-count on 205 Live.

Another neckbreaker connected, but Breeze refused to give in. Miles peppered the veteran with punches to the jaw. He claimed to be the real "pretty one" before slapping Breeze across the mouth.

The former fashion cop caught Tehuti Miles with a Supermodel Kick, nearly giving him a win out of nowhere. A dropkick stuns Miles. However, Miles blocks a hurricanrana, driving Breeze into the mat with a modified dominator. Breeze again kicked out at two.

Miles set up for the neckbreaker again, but Breeze reversed, planting him with an Unprettier to pick up the win on 205 Live.

Results: Tyler Breeze defeated Tehuti Miles via pinfall.

Grade: B-