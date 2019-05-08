WWE 205 Live Results: May 7th, 2019

Mike Kanellis looked to prove he could win without Maria by his side

It was announced earlier today that Tony Nese would defend his Cruiserweight Championship against the #1 Contender, Ariya Daivari, at Money in the Bank. With two weeks left, we're sure to see the two stars brawl before we get to the pay-per-view.

Daivari had an opportunity tonight to build some steam heading into MITB with a one-on-one contest against Noam Dar. The Scottish Supernova has been hanging out with the NXT UK roster but returned to the Purple Brand hoping to jump right back into the title hunt. Prior to the match, Tony Nese joined commentary.

Tonight, however, the focus was on two upper card stars for the main event. Akira Tozawa and Mike Kanellis faced off in a No Disqualification Match, with both men hoping that a win tonight would propel them into a championship opportunity in the future. Maria Kanellis stated that a fair fight is exactly what her husband needed to prove to Drake Maverick what he was made of. The Brian Kendrick responded, saying that though he's barred from ringside, this type of matchup puts the odds in the former champion's favor.

Ariya Daivari vs Noam Dar

The return of the Scottish Supernova

Dar forced Daivari into the corner early. Daivari came out and was locked up in a wrist lock, but forced Dar into the mat and stomped him repeatedly.

Dar took the fight to the brawler, stunning him with a headbutt to the gut and a spinning backslide pinfall. Daivari kicked out but was too dizzy to get to his feet. Dar sent him into the ropes, and as Daivari bent down for a back body drop, Daivari countered with a running dropkick, sending him outside.

Daivari goaded Dar outside where he tossed him into the table, regaining control. Back inside he sent him spine first into the turnbuckle. Dar fought out, but a missed dive allowed Daivari to lock in the Million Dollar Dream. Dar fought out with an elbow to the face, but wasn't allowed to escape, with Daivari driving him into the mat via a reverse DDT.

Daivari went outside to stare down Nese. This gave Dar enough time to regain composure. He ducked a running body splash, then knocked Daivari off the top rope with a kick to the legs. Dar's combination set up for a running elbow strike in the corner and a northern lights suplex. Daivari kicked out.

Daivari avoided the Nova Roller, but got tripped up in the ropes. He went for the Hammerlock Lariat, only for Dar to counter into an ankle lock. Daivari escaped, missing another clothesline. Daivari avoided another Nova Roller only to be trapped in the ankle lock again.

Finally breaking the hold, Daivari stopped Dar in his tracks with a superkick and landed on top of him with a Frog Splash. Finally, the Hammerlock Lariat put Dar away.

Results: Ariya Daivari defeated Noam Dar via pinfall.

After the match, Nese startled Daivari, shocking the #1 contender when he turned around. The Cruiserweight Champion didn't attack him, only reminding him that he could have taken him out, but chose not to.

Oney Lorcan cut a backstage promo on his loss to Daivari two weeks ago. The Star Destroyer said it was a minor set back, but he continues to train, and nothing will stop him from winning the Cruiserweight Championship.

