205 Live Results: Two major debuts; Grey upsets the OGs again

Welcome to the latest episode of 205 Live, folks, and it seems like we've entered a new era. Two new WWE Superstars have been brought into the cruiserweight division.

Alex Zayn, now known as Ari Sterling, impressed many fans on both the indie circuit and during his short stint with NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling recently. "The Sauce" would bring a lot of excitement to 205 Live, a brand desperate for new and exciting faces.

Speaking of excitement, Jiro Kuroshio, now known as Ikemen Jiro, debuted in the main event.

Jiro, a fun-loving light-hearted high flyer was a perfect addition to the roster and joined August Grey in a tag team match against the 205 Live OGs Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

We kicked off 205 Live tonight with Ari Sterling, who took on veteran Samir Singh.

Ari Sterling vs Samir Singh on 205 Live

205 Live's newest signee Ari Sterling, formerly known as Alex Zayne, wrapped up with veteran superstar Samir Singh in his debut for the company. A high-arm drag sent Samir into the corner and a slingshot head-scissor takedown set up for a beautiful dropkick.

A moonsault to the floor took Samir out, and The Sauce of 205 Live was on fire tonight.

Samir kicked out, and launched Sterling over the ropes with a slingshot. Samir worked out a Boston Crab, forcing Sterling to scratch and crawl for a rope break. Eventually, he was able to break the hold.

A leaping roundhouse connected for Sterling, but Samir was able to counter a hurricanrana with another Boston Crab. Sterling managed to stun Samir with two boots straight up into the jaw. Samir was battered with a series of clotheslines setting up a front flip flying ax kick.

Sterling shook off the tornado DDT and turned Samir inside out with a flipping sidewalk slam facebuster.

Results: Ari Sterling defeated Samir Singh via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+

