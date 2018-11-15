WWE 205 Live Results: November 14, 2018

The official weigh-in for the Cruiserweight Title match ended in a brawl

With one last show before WWE Survivor Series, Mustafa Ali and Buddy Murphy would attempt to get one final shot in at each other before their championship bout. The Juggernaut will face his first challenge as champion this Sunday when he defends the Cruiserweight Championship against the Heart of 205 Live.

Before we move to Sunday, however, 205 Live's go home show featured some incredible matches.

The Brian Kendrick found an unlikely ally in his former rival Akira Tozawa. Tozawa had been the target of torment for months by the deadly trio of Gallagher, Gulak, and Kendrick. However, after Kendrick was kicked out of the group after SummerSlam, Kendrick has turned a new leaf, and the two men have been a serious thorn in the sides of Gallagher and Gulak.

After The Brian Kendrick picked up a win over Jack Gallagher last week, the dastardly heels looked to get some payback tonight.

In the main event, we were treated to the first-ever one-on-one encounter between Lio Rush and Cedric Alexander. The 23-year old piece of gold has yet to be pinned or submitted on the Purple Brand, while Alexander is coming off a 3-match losing streak. Could the former champion finally rebound tonight, or would Rush bring take the Age of Alexander down to its Final Hour?

Drew Gulak & Jack Gallagher vs Akira Tozawa & The Brian Kendrick

Gallagher and Kendrick began the opening match. Kendrick sent Gulak off the apron before delivering some nasty strikes to Gallagher. The Gentleman was then given to Akira Tozawa, who connected with a beautiful running senton splash. Gallagher got back to his feet, only for Tozawa to connect with a quick jab that stunned the British Brawler.

Tozawa tagged Kendrick back in, but the veteran was halted by his opponent, who tagged in Gulak. Gulak thought Kendrick was weakened at this point, but the former Cruiserweight Champion brought the fight to the Submission Specialist, forcing him to tag back into Gallagher, who caught Kendrick unaware with a kick to the back of the head.

Gallagher and Gulak picked up some momentum here, beating Kendrick down while Tozawa was forced to watch from his side of the ring. Gallagher and Gulak dished out some serious damage with a stun gun/big boot combination, but Kendrick kicked out.

Gallagher worked over Kendrick's legs with a bevy of submission holds. Gulak tagged back in and held him still after an atomic drop, allowing Gallagher to send him sliding into the mat with a flying knee.

Kendrick eventually fought out, catching Drew Gulak with a deadly big boot. Gallagher tagged back in but was caught off guard by Tozawa's unique distraction. This allowed Kendrick to send him to his corner with a back body drop and gave him time to tag in Tozawa.

Tozawa sent Gulak to the outside, immediately following up with a suicide dive. Bringing Gulak back inside, Gallagher attempted to distract Tozawa who had gone up top. Kendrick pulled him away, though, allowing Tozawa to connect with a beautiful dropkick.

Tozawa locked Gulak in an octopus stretch, but it was broken up when Gallagher sent Kendrick into Tozawa. Tozawa assumed that Kendrick broke up the hold on purpose, which allowed Gulak to pick up the win with a sunset flip.

Results: Drew Gulak & Jack Gallagher defeated Akira Tozawa and The Brian Kendrick.

In a previously recorded segment, General Manager Drake Maverick oversaw the official weigh-in for the Cruiserweight Championship match. Mustafa Ali weighed in at 182 lbs. Champion Buddy Murphy had a serious size advantage over Ali, weighing in at 204 lbs.

A confrontation between the two was quickly quelled by security and Maverick.

Murphy was interviewed backstage, saying that this wasn't about their epic rivalry or how Ali scratched and clawed his way into the company and into a title opportunity. It's instead about the beginning of his dominant run at the top of 205 Live.

The Juggernaut of 205 Live will defend the Cruiserweight Championship against Mustafa Ali this Sunday at WWE Survivor Series.

