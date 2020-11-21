205 Live has introduced several new WWE Superstars to the fans over the past year. Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Ever-Rise, and most recently, August Grey and Curt Stallion.

The old 205 Live stalwarts have been steadfast in trying to retain their dominance over the Purple Brand. However, the latest batch of cruiserweights has put the veterans on notice.

Most recently, Curt Stallion managed to overcome, not just Adonis and Grey, but 205 Live OGs Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari to become the new No. 1 contender to Santos Escobar.

We got a bit of the fallout from that tonight, as well as a great main event brawl between Adonis and The Premier Athlete. We kicked things off with the only two tag teams on the brand, Ever-Rise and The Bollywood Boyz.

The Bollywood Boyz vs Ever-Rise on 205 Live

Samir and Sunil attacked Matt Martel and Chase Parker, but the cheap shot didn't give them the upper hand they were expecting. Ever-Rise battered Sunil with tag team maneuvers. Sunil tried to escape Martel, but Martel saw his leapfrog attempt coming.

Martel took Sunil into the corner, but Sunil eventually got behind Martel, rocking him with an elbow drop. Samir and Sunil took over here, hitting a pair of assisted double ax handle to the shoulder. Martel tagged out to Parker, but Samir quickly took him down with an arm drag. The Bollywood boys hit a double hip toss a double dropkick.

Instead of taking advantage of it, though, Samir grabbed his camera to record whatever was next. Parker stole it, and Martel tagged in for a vicious clothesline. Martel battered Samir and nearly snapped him in half with a backbreaker.

Parker was back in, and countered a crucifix, turning it into an Air Raid Crash. Sunil managed to get the pin, as did Martel, the latter of whom was wrecked with a rolling heel kick. The Bollywood Blast connected, which would've given the Singhs a win, but Parker broke it up.

Ever-Rise attempted to get a quick once over on the ref but instead allowed Samir to hit Martel with the camera. Sunil picked up the pieces for the win on 205 Live.

Results: The Bollywood Boyz defeated Ever-Rise via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B-

The resident brawler of 205 Live, Ariya Daivari, came out furious at The Bollywood Boys for not securing the win for he or Tony Nese last week. In the 205 Live main events, Nese would battle Ashante "Thee" Adonis. We would see Daivari Dinero join the commentary team for the match.