WWE 205 Live Results: November 21, 2018

Buddy Murphy wants everyone to know that he and Tony Nese control 205 Live

At Survivor Series, Mustafa Ali finally had his shot at the Cruiserweight Championship. The Heart of 205 Live put on a valiant effort, but the might of the Juggernaut was just too much to handle. Buddy Murphy survived his first title defense Sunday, but who would step up next?

Cedric Alexander has finally picked up some momentum recently, knocking off the formerly undefeated Lio Rush. Could the former champion be on his way back to the top of the division? Will Mustafa Ali get another shot against Buddy Murphy? Tonight, the champion decided to address these questions himself.

Buddy Murphy kicked off the night, calling the show his 205 Live. The Best Kept Secret said that he proved at Survivor Series that you can't stop the unstoppable.

Murphy's partner Tony Nese then came out, getting a confidence boost from Murphy.

Tony Nese vs Noam Dar

The Scottish Supernova returned to 205 Live tonight after being absent for some time. Dar has been primarily focused on NXT UK but has decided to turn his eyes towards the Cruiserweight division again.

Nese quickly overpowered Dar, taking time to flex for the crowd. Dar attempted to counter Nese's power with technical maneuvers and submission work.

Dar got in Nese's head when he tripped him up, then spun the Premier Athlete repeatedly before going for a pin. Nese kicked out at two.

Nese was then sent flying to the outside with a dropkick from his opponent. Dar jaw jacked with the Cruiserweight Champion, which gave Nese time to regain his composure. Nese sent Dar into the apron, then dropped him on the outside with a fireman's carry gutbuster.

Back inside the ring, Nese sent Dar to the ground with a flying shoulder tackle. Dar kicked out at two, then was locked inside Nese's body scissors. Dar fought out, only to be locked into a waist lock from the titan-like Tony Nese.

As Dar finally escaped the clutches of Nese, the Premier Athlete went for another running shoulder tackle. Dar ducked, then went after Nese's shin, cutting down Nese.

Dar sent Nese into the corner with an uppercut, followed up by a running uppercut and finishing the combination with a northern lights suplex. Nese kicked out at two.

Dar attempted to take out Nese's shin, but Nese avoided, lighting Dar up with a combination of his own.

The cruiserweights traded blows, and Nese got the better of the Scottish Supernova, eventually countering a guillotine into a northern lights suplex of his own.

A combination of kicks gave Dar another pinning opportunity, but Nese kicked out. Dar sent Nese down with a penalty kick to the shin, followed up by running kick to the jaw.

Noam Dar set up for the Nova Roller but was distracted by Buddy Murphy. Thanks to that, Nese took Dar out with a running knee into the corner, followed by a German suplex into the bottom turnbuckle, and a Running Nese to finish the match.

Results: Tony Nese defeated Noam Dar via pinfall.

Tony Nese has continued to climb the cruiserweights' ladder after knocking off Noam Dar. Nese and Murphy seem to be in complete control of the division.

Mustafa Ali cut a promo backstage, saying that he's in pain mentally. The Heart of 205 Live isn't running from the pain, though, and plans on using it to motivate himself. Ali then thanked Murphy for the pain and promised that he'll be the Cruiserweight Champion.

Drake Maverick spoke to the referee who would be in charge of tonight's main event. Maverick said that he should be careful because of the threats given by Maria Kanellis last week.

Cedric Alexander met with Maverick. The 205 Live GM said that Alexander would team with Mustafa Ali to take on Tony Nese and Buddy Murphy next week.

