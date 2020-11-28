205 Live has been dominated as of late by Curt "Lonestar" Stallion, who recently became the No. 1 contender to Santos Escobar. The NXT Cruiserweight Champion has ignored Stallion for now, but the former EVOLVE talent has called him out, angering Legado Del Fantasma.

Tonight, Raul Mendoza, representing the group, would try and shut down Stallion. Would he be able to send that message to Escobar's next contender, or would he be another victim of Stallion's 205 Live run?

We kicked the night off with a fantastic opener featuring Stallion's running mate August Grey. Between NXT and 205 Live, Grey has been working against Timothy Thatcher and the 205 Live OGs. Safe to say he's been running the gauntlet as of late. Tonight, he had a chance to take out Daivari Dinero and climb further up the ranks.

August Grey vs. Ariya Daivari on 205 Live

Ariya Daivari sent Tony Nese to the back, believing that he could defeat the 205 Live newcomer by himself. August Grey picked things up quickly with a running hurricanrana and swinging side slam.

Daivari moved to the apron to avoid further punishment, hanging Grey up on the top rope when the young upstart grabbed him.

The 205 Live Original wrapped Grey's left knee around the ring post several times. Grey was seemingly able to regain the upper hand quickly, sending Daivari into the barricade with his feet. However, back inside, Daivari dropped him with a chop block to the back of that left leg. Daivari locked in a Figure-4 Leglock, leaving Grey writhing in pain.

As Grey crawled to the ropes, Daivari released the hold to reset it. Grey countered and was able to get to his feet for a back suplex. A springboard crossbody hit Daivari, and Grey followed up with a superkick for a split-second near fall.

Daivari avoided an Unprettier and locked in yet another FIgure-4. Grey managed to roll to the ropes and fought off Daivari's fourth attempt. A sidewinding powerslam took Daivari down for a two-count. As they fought to the top, Daivari sent Grey to the mat for a Persian Splash. Though Grey kicked out, he was spiked with a nasty uranage.

Again, Grey kicked out. Grey avoided the Hammerlock Lariat and planted the 205 Live OG face first with a springboard Unprettier.

Results: August Grey defeated Ariya Daivari via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+

We were shown a video sent out on Twitter earlier today, with Legado Del Fantasma calling out the No. 1 contender to NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. A few weeks ago, Curt "Lonestar" Stallion won a five-way on 205 Live to earn a shot at the gold.

Since then, Stallion's been calling out Escobar, forcing the hand of Legado Del Fantasma. Raul Mendoza traveled to 205 Live to challenge Stallion tonight in the main event.