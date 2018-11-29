WWE 205 Live Results: November 28, 2018

The Scottish Supernova opened 205 Live tonight

Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese continued to dominate the Cruiserweight Division last week. The powerhouses aimed to hold their control tonight as they face two of 205 Live's most popular stars Cedric Alender and Mustafa Ali.

Hideo Itami also returned to action this week after being away from the Purple Brand for more than a month following his loss to Ali. Itami looked to return to winning ways tonight. Plus Noam Dar attempted to take down Mike Kanellis after being cheated out of his match against Tony Nese last week.

Mike Kanellis w/Maria vs Noam Dar

Last week, Mike Kanellis helped TJP beat down Lucha House Party after Gran Metalik defeated the CruiserGreat in the main event. The couple laughed at the recap footage but were cut short of their celebration by Noam Dar. Maria joined the commentary team for this match.

Noam Dar sent Mike Kanellis to the ground with a penalty kick to the shin, forcing him to go outside. However, a distraction from Maria would get her husband back in the game. Kanellis quickly lost his advantage as Dar sped up, avoiding a pair of clotheslines and sending Kanellis into the corner with a dropkick.

Dar was dropped with a big Double-A spinebuster from Kanellis but was distracted by Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado at the top of the ramp. As the ref was turned around, Kalisto connected with an enziguri, sending Kanellis into the Nova Roller.

Results: Noam Dar defeated Mike Kanellis via pinfall.

Noam Dar has picked up some big wins since his return to 205 Live, and a win over Mike Kanellis definitely will draw the attention of 205 Live GM Drake Maverick.

Backstage, Akira Tozawa was training with The Brian Kendrick as they continued to work on their teamwork. Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher then cut a promo on their former friend, with Gulak calling Kendrick a homeless Leonardo Dicaprio. Gulak will face Kendrick next week.

Tony Nese and Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy were shown backstage going over their game plan for the main event.

