On NXT, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott stepped up to Legado Del Fantasma once again. 205 Live's top Superstar would look to begin building momentum tonight, hoping to get back into that NXT Cruiserweight Championship scene. His first hurdle? Former 205 Live/NXT Cruiserweight Champion and 205 Live Original The Brian Kendrick.

Tonight, Ariya Daivari had a big surprise for the 205 Live fans. The Daivari Dinero Challenge was back. If either of his competitors could beat him by pin or submission, they'd win $10,000. However, his opponents were actually two of the Evolve stars who'd recently joined up as WWE recruits.

"Retro" Anthony Greene and "The Lone Star" Curt Stallion had the opportunity to make a name for themselves tonight. Would 205 Live's resident brawler be shown up by the newest crop of talent to hit WWE?

Ariya Daivari vs Anthony Greene on 205 Live

Ariya Daivari locked up with "Retro" Anthony Greene, with the former Evolve star getting the best of the 205 Live veteran. However, a big back elbow to the face rocked him. Daivari bounced Greene back and forth off the turnbuckles, launching him full force.

Greene avoided a body splash in the corner for a schoolboy. A crossbody took Daivari down again for a two-count. A running hurricanrana, again, nearly puts Daivari away. Greene's springboard crossbody failed, unfortunately, and his 205 Live debut ended with a loss. Ariya Daivari knocked him out with the Hammerlock Lariat.

Results: Ariya Daivari defeated Anthony Greene via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B-

Curt Stallion vs Ariya Daivari on 205 Live

Curt Stallion slowly made his way to the ring, and the second he slid in, Daivari stomped him out. Stallion responded with a big clothesline, but was launched to the floor by the Persian Lion. Daivari bounced Stallion's face off the 205 Live commentary desk.

Inside the ring, Daivari hit the Persian Lion Splash, but Stallion kicked out. Stallion countered a suplex with an inside cradle, then a backslide. A chop to the throat from Daivari slowed Stallion's pace momentarily.

Daivari took a nasty headbut, sending him outside. Stallion hit a big dive, sending the 205 Live vet careening into the plexiglass. Unfortunately, before Stallion could capitalize, he was rocked with Running Nese by Tony Nese.

Results: Curt Stallion defeated Ariya Daivari via DQ on 205 Live.

Grade: B