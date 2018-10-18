WWE 205 Live Results: October 17th, 2018

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 309 // 18 Oct 2018, 06:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Only one word can describe tonight's main event...Mayhem

Drake Maverick opened 205 Live with a video package highlighting the three important changes the show has seen over the past few weeks.

First, Cedric Alexander lost the Cruiserweight Championship to Buddy Murphy. Next, Mike Kanellis debuted on 205 Live last week. Finally, Cedric Alexander was beaten by the Premier Athlete, Tony Nese, possibly finally taking Alexander out of the title picture.

TJP, Gran Metalik, Lio Rush, Tony Nese, and Cedric Alexander faced each other in the main event, attempting to prove that they deserve to face Buddy Murphy for the Cruiserweight Championship.

Also tonight, Drew Gulak looked to finally rid himself of Akira Tozawa. After kicking Brian Kendrick to the curb, Gulak and Jack Gallagher revealed that Tozawa was next in their effort to create a better 205 Live.

Drew Gulak vs Akira Tozawa

Drew Gulak was accompanied to the ring by Gentleman Jack Gallagher as a replay was shown of the Kendrick beatdown two weeks ago.

Tozawa kept the crowd loud with a chant, which broke one of Gulak's many rules for 205 Live; No Chanting. Gulak took Tozawa down with a snapmare into a headlock. Tozawa fought out but was met with a knee to the gut. Gulak attempted a suplex, but Tozawa escaped then sent Gulak flying with a hurricanrana.

Gulak managed to attempt a roll-up, only for Tozawa to escape, kicking him in the jaw before dropping his weight across Gulak's sternum with the running senton splash.

Tozawa kept the pressure on Gulak, dropping him with his punching combination before locking him in the octopus stretch.

Gulak finally forced himself out, damaging Tozawa's spine with a backbreaker, then launching him overhead with a fallaway slam.

The Submission Specialist locked Tozawa into a leglock while tearing at Tozawa's nose and mouth. Gulak then put Tozawa in the Gory Special. Tozawa escaped over Gulak's back, striking Gulak with a big boot. Tozawa attempted to follow up but was met with a powerbomb for his trouble. Tozawa kicked out at two.

Gulak kept Tozawa on the mat with a headlock while biting his ear, something the ref didn't notice. Tozawa escaped, then caught Gulak with a kicking combination, finishing up with a spinning kick. The former Cruiserweight Champion took to the top rope, knocking Gulak down with a missile dropkick and a shining wizard, forcing Gulak to retreat to the outside.

Gallagher went to his friend's aid, but both men were met by a suicide dive from Tozawa for their trouble. With Gallagher back in the ring unable to move, Tozawa looked to finish the bout with the top rope Senton Splash, only for Gallagher to knock him off, with Tozawa bouncing off the turnbuckle head first.

Results: Akira Tozawa defeated Drew Gulak via DQ.

Brian Kendrick made the save, sending Gulak flying to the outside with a clothesline. The former Cruiserweight Champion locked Jack Gallagher in the Captain's Hook, but Gulak pulled Gallagher out.

Tozawa didn't know how to respond to Kendrick's help but eventually accepted his hand.

Backstage, Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese met with 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick. Buddy Murphy asked what Maverick planned to do now that he and Nese were the only two men to pin Cedric Alexander in 2018.

1 / 2 NEXT