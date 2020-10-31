With the return of Jordan Devlin in NXT UK, 205 Live has gotten a lot more interesting. Who is the true Cruiserweight Champion, and who are the men on the roster gunning for the title?

Tonight saw 205 Live focus on the future. Curt Stallion faced Ariya Daivari once again, hoping to shut up the Persian Lion. With Daivari Dinero back in line with Tony Nese, the veterans of the Purple Brand aimed to shut Stallion's WWE career down before it even began.

We also saw Mansoor, another young star with a bright future, in the main event. For now, let's kick things off with Curt Stallion and the 205 Live original Ariya Daivari.

Ariya Daivari vs Curt Stallion on 205 Live

The 205 Live rookie locked in a tight headlock, forcing Ariya Daivari to the mat. Daivari broke away and dropped Stallion by his hair with a nasty whiplash effect. Daivari followed up with a back suplex for a one-count.

Daivari moved to the floor when Stallion began to build up steam, and a distraction from fellow 205 Live original Tony Nese allowed Daivari to run him over with a rear clothesline. Back in the ring, Daivari stomped out The Lone Star.

Stallion missed a clothesline in an attempt to shake Daivari, and 205 Live's top brawler followed up with a leaping neckbreaker. Back on the floor, Nese and Daivari berated Stallion, claiming that he didn't belong there.

As Daivari set up for a seated senton inside, Stallion put his knees up, catching him below the belt. Daivari pulled himself up in the corner where Stallion rocked him with a rounding mafia kick, and running knee strike. A foot trapped DDT spiked Daivari for a two-count.

Still, Daivari was able to knock Stallion off the top. Though he hit the Persian Splash, Daivari couldn't get the win. Stallion countered a powerbomb with an over-the-shoulder backbreaker and leaping double stomp for a near fall.

Stallion took Daivari down with a suicide dive, and Tony Nese attempted to distract him to give his fellow 205 Live original some time to recover. Instead, Stallion knocked him out with a headbutt, before rolling up Daivari for the win.

Results: Curt Stallion defeated Ariya Daivari via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+

Earlier in the day, Mansoor was getting a lesson from The Brian Kendrick when they were interrupted by Ever-Rise. Recently on 205 Live, Kendrick had lost to Mansoor, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, and each time has shaken the hands of the victor. Matt Martel and Chase Parker called him out, reminding him that he's a former Cruiserweight Champion, even a former WWE Champion (technically, look it up) and claiming he'd gone soft.

Kendrick decided to challenge Ever-Rise to a tag match, with Mansoor as his partner, in the 205 Live main event.