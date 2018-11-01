WWE 205 Live Results: October 31, 2018

Would Mustafa Ali earn a shot at the Cruiserweight Championship and his longtime rival Buddy Murphy?

General Manager Drake Maverick introduced the WWE Universe to the 101st episode of 205 Live by highlighting the fantastic Falls Count Anywhere match which main evented last week's episode.

Tonight, Brian Kendrick faced Jack Gallagher in an effort to get some revenge. The Gentleman, along with Drew Gulak, threw Kendrick to the curb last month. Now, the Man with the Plan looks to tear apart Gallagher before moving on to Gulak.

After his impressive performance last week, Mustafa Ali earned a shot to become the new #1 Contender to the Cruiserweight Championship. Ali had to get through the champion's best friend, Tony Nese, to claim that position, though. Would The Heart of 205 Live become the next challenger for Buddy Murphy, or would the Premier Athlete put Ali away?

#1 Jack Gallagher w/Drew Gulak vs Brian Kendrick

Though Gallagher and Gulak had smiles on their faces while they awaited their former friend, the intensity of The Brian Kendrick seemed to get to the duo. Gulak joined the commentary table as Gallagher and Kendrick began.

Kendrick started off the fight with multiple elbow strikes to Gallagher's face. The Gentleman attempted to force him off, but Kendrick chased him outside with a baseball slide. A distraction from Gulak allowed Gallagher to take over. The British Bully slung Kendrick repeatedly into the ring post, then began working over Kendrick with some dirty looking strikes.

Kendrick begged Gallagher to bring it, then began picking up some momentum, catching Gallagher with a brutal forearm followed by a back body drop.

Kendrick continued to maintain control and would attempt the Captain's Hook. However, Gallagher held onto the ropes. Kendrick swapped into a Tiger Suplex, and as Gallagher kicked out, Kendrick transitioned into the Captain's Hook.

Gallagher fought to the ropes and took to the outside to catch his breath. Kendrick was goaded into the ropes, where Gallagher took his chance to strike.

Kendrick escaped a rear naked choke and managed to avoid the corner dropkick from Gallagher.

As Gulak went to interfere in the match, Akira Tozawa made the save, laying Gulak out with a spinning roundhouse kick. Kendrick defeated Gallagher with the Sliced Bread No.2.

Results: Brian Kendrick defeated Jack Gallagher via pinfall.

Kendrick and Tozawa stood tall in the ring as Gulak and Gallagher backed away.

Backstage, Drake Maverick told Cedric Alexander that he would eventually get a shot at the Cruiserweight Championship. However, after suffering a 3-match losing streak, the GM said that the best option was to put someone else in the match that is on a hot streak, being Tony Nese or Mustafa Ali.

Alexander said he understood, and after he picked up some wins, would come back and demand his rematch.

