Another week, another episode of 205 Live in the books. Legado Del Fantasma, Ever-Rise, and the Brit-Am Brawlers/One-Two or whatever else they've been called took over the majority of the show. Suddenly, 205 Live has turned into a tag team show instead of a Cruiserweight specific one.

After the beatdown they received alongside Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch at the hands of Legado Del Fantasma, Ever-Rise hoped to get some revenge this week. A fan poll was put up to see which team would battle Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde in the 205 Live main event.

#EverRise were on the losing end of the #205Live fan vote, and they believe the ongoing conspiracy against them had something to do with it! @ChaseParkerWWE @MattMartelWWE pic.twitter.com/NiERb9xRSU — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) September 11, 2020

Sadly for Ever-Rise, they lost. They'd still wrestle on 205 Live, though, and had a statement to make.

We kicked off things with the recently rebranded Ashante "Thee" Adonis, who debuted his new name earlier this week on NXT. Tonight, he opened 205 Live, and was hoping to take on a 205 Live veteran. He got what he wished for with the former Cruiserweight Champion The Brian Kendrick.

Ashante "Thee" Adonis vs The Brian Kendrick on 205 Live

The Brian Kendrick took on the young upstart, formerly known as Tehuti Miles, Ashante "Thee" Adonis. A pinpoint dropkick rocked Kendrick, but he responded with a big boot that laid the 205 Live rookie out.

Kendrick worked over Adonis's arm, locking in a varied set of submission holds. The second-ever Cruiserweight Champion on 205 Live controlled the majority of the match. However, he was taken down with a big clothesline as Adonis bounced off the turnbuckle.

A series of kicks and forearms laid out Kendrick. Adonis booted Kendrick into the ropes and caught him rebounding with a Rolling Spinebuster. Kendrick kicked out, but just barely.

Adonis spiked Kendrick with a DDT. However, because he couldn't help but talk trash, a cocky pin allowed Kendrick to lock in the Captain's Hook for the win.

Results: The Brian Kendrick defeated Ashante Adonis via submission on 205 Live.

Grade: B

After the match, Kendrick offered his hand to Adonis. The 205 Live rookie shook his hand and earned some sound advice, with Kendrick believing that Ashante was a star in the making.