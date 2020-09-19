Tonight's 205 Live featured a rematch from several weeks ago. Tony Nese and Danny Burch put on a great showing, but a distraction by the returning Ariya Daivari would end up costing Nese the match, though that probably wasn't Daivari Dinero's plan. This time, The Premier Athlete and the Guvnor of 205 Live will look to put an end to this short feud with a decisive victory.

For a while now, Vic Joseph has been joined on commentary by former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. However, the legendary Nigel McGuinness has returned and will be back full time with The Purple Brand.

Ariya Daivari started the night off. He'd recently made a challenge to the 205 Live roster, claiming that he'd put up $10,000 of his own money in a gauntlet match. Whoever defeated him would get the cash.

.@AriyaDaivariWWE is in a giving mood tonight and he promises to introduce the “Daivari Dinero Division!” What could this mean for #205Live?! pic.twitter.com/GzovxXq4wu — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) September 18, 2020

Of course, three actual roster members back-to-back-to-back would be nearly impossible. Luckily for Daivari, his opponents for tonight were a little underdeveloped.

Ariya Daivari vs Eli Knight on 205 Live

Ariya Daivari planted Eli Knight with a Belly-to-back suplex and took him to the corner for a boxing combination and a mudhole stomping. A leaping leg lariat laid out Knight.

Set up in the tree of woe, Knight was rocked with a delayed dropkick. The Hammerlock Lariat connected, knocking out Knight.

Results: Ariya Daivari defeated Eli Knight via pinfall on 205 Live.

Ariya Daivari vs Bobby Flacko on 205 Live

Daivari laid out Flacko with a big clothesline and a series of kicks. Flacko got launched into the second rope neck first before getting dumped to the floor. Daivari carried Flacko to the table and bounced his head off of it.

Flacko moved to the top rope but missed a diving crossbody. Daivari walked off Samoa Joe style and taunted Flacko before hitting the Hammerlock Lariat again.

Results: Ariya Daivari defeated Bobby Flacko via pinfall on 205 Live.

Ariya Daivari vs Jason Cade on 205 Live

Jason Cade caught Daivari sleeping with a running dropkick and sent him overhead with a running hurricanrana. Daivari mometarily struggled with Cade's speed, but planted him with a Uranage Side Slam for a two-count. Cade countered a suplex with an inside cradle, nearly getting the win.

Another pinfall saw Cade get close. He escaped a back suplex, but was rocked with a superkick. The Hammerlock Lariat connected a final time.

Results: Ariya Daivari defeated Jason Cade on 205 Live.

Grade: C