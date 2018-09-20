WWE 205 Live Results: September 19, 2018

Would Drew Gulak finally capture the Cruiserweight Championship tonight?

With the cruiserweights now operating on a new night, 205 Live looked to start their new era with all guns blazing, featuring a Cruiserweight Championship match. Drew Gulak, after a month of antagonizing the champion, finally earned a shot against Cedric Alexander a few weeks ago, and tonight, the Submission Specialist looked to prove he was the better man at SummerSlam.

Would Drew Gulak lead 205 Live into a new era, or would the Age of Alexander continue towards Australia, where Buddy Murphy awaits?

TJP vs Lince Dorado

The CruiserGreat looked to get on the winning side of things on Wednesday night

TJP looked to build up some steam tonight after a few losses knocked him out of title contention. His opponent, Lince Dorado, had been lighting up 205 Live for months and had something to prove against the first 205 Cruiserweight Champion.

TJP showed his superior strength early on, knocking Dorado on his back with a shoulder block. However, a springboard arm drag would leave TJP dazed and confused.

While TJP fought out of an armbar, Dorado landed a kick to the head, followed by a running hurricanrana and a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. The CruiserGreat was able to stop Dorado's momentum with a guillotine in the ropes. TJP followed up with a cross body from the top rope and pelted the luchador with fists.

TJP forced Dorado into the corner, but the Golden Lynx fought out. As he attempted another springboard arm drag, TJP ducked, forcing the LHP member to land on his face.

TJP followed up with a brutal arm breaker. TJP slung his body across Dorado with a tope atomico from the outside, then kept Dorado in the middle of the ring with a suplex/back suplex combo.

TJP kept Dorado grounded with a headlock, cutting off his oxygen flow in an attempt to slow down the luchador. The CruiserGreat then transitioned into another submission before Dorado fought out, catching TJP with a kick to the jaw. However, TJP cut him off yet again with a springboard forearm.

TJP's gloating would cost him, though, as a spinning heel kick from Lince Dorado would lay him out, giving Dorado some time to compose himself. A massive chop from the Golden Lynx would take the breath from TJP, followed by a high angle cross body and a top rope hurricanrana, chasing TJP outside with a suicide dive.

Dorado hit a moonsault on a standing TJP, managing to pick up a two-count. He went to the top again, only for TJP to rush him. Dorado knocked the first Cruiserweight Champion off and followed him down, only to be caught by TJP. An attempted Detonation Kick was turned into a superkick by Dorado.

TJP would tear Dorado's mask off, picking up the win with a roll-up.

Results: TJP defeated Lince Dorado via pinfall.

Lio Rush met Drake Maverick backstage, revealing that he was unable to wrestle Noam Dar due to his business with Bobby Lashley on Monday nights. Maverick said that regardless of his work on Monday nights, he has to fulfill his obligations on 205 Live.

Rush said Maverick was jealous of his success, but Maverick gave him a week to prepare. If he didn't perform next week, there would be consequences.

