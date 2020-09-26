Once again, 205 Live's Isaiah "Swerve" Scott has challenged Santos Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Scott has been a serious thorn in the side of Legado Del Fantasma, but tonight he had another focus.

Ariya Daivari had recently returned to the Purple Brand, running through a slew of 205 Live Superstars in his path. Now, he's got a chance to knock off one of the top dogs on the brand. Could he conquer Swerve's House?

We kicked off the night with two of the bright up-and-comers of 205 Live. Mansoor battled the former Tehuti Miles, now Ashante The Adonis, who has been getting some help from 205 Live veteran The Brian Kendrick.

Mansoor vs Ashante Thee Adonis on 205 Live

Adonis hadn't yet taken Kendrick's advice seriously, as he began showboating following a few hip tosses. Mansoor took advantage, gripping his arm and taking him to the mat.

Mansoor caught Adonis going for a springboard in the corner, squashing his opponent's face between his boot and the top turnbuckle. Adonis was then spiked with an arm-trapped reverse DDT that nearly ended the match right there.

Adonis finally took the upper hand when he took 205 Live's popular high-flyer to the floor. He yanked him into the rope sending Mansoor spiraling down. Back inside, a hangman's neckbreaker earnerd Adonis a two-count.

A flapjack planted Mansoor awkwardkly on the mat. However, Mansoor recovered and stunned Adonis with a jawbreaker, picking up steam with a striking combinatinon. Mansoor countered a slingshot into the corner, hitting a springboard crossbody instead.

A heavy clubbing combinaiton and inverted atomic drop/spinebuster combination set up for a high-angle leaping bulldog. Adonis still kicked out. Mansoor went for his finish, but Adonis escaped, locking in the 205 Live vet's iconic Captain's hook.

Mansoor was able to break out and plant Mansoor with the Electric Chair Death Valley Driver for the win.

Results: Mansoor defeated Ashante Thee Adonis via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B