WWE 205 Live Results: September 26, 2018

Greg Bush

Mustafa Ali finally got a chance at revenge against Hideo Itami tonight

Tonight's episode of 205 Live featured two incredible matchups between four of 205 Live's best and brightest.

Lio Rush, after delaying the match last week, was finally forced into a bout against Noam Dar. Could the 23-year-old piece of gold continue his winning ways, or did the Scottish Supernova shut Rush up?

The main event would pit Mustafa Ali up against Hideo Itami. After costing Ali almost a month away from the ring, Itami looked to put him down for good. Would Ali overcome the brutal onslaught of the steadfast striker, or would Itami break the Heart of 205 Live?

Noam Dar vs Lio Rush

Rush hadn't been in action for a few weeks prior to this bout, focusing on his managerial role with Bobby Lashley. However, Rush's speed definitely wasn't slowed down, as he forced Dar to chase him around the ring. Dar expected this, though, cutting the legs out from under him.

Dar tossed Rush headfirst into the ropes, then into the turnbuckle, before slamming him down for a one-count. The Scottish Supernova began to talk trash, mocking Rush, exclaiming "Help Bobby!"

Rush and Dar went to the outside, where Rush finally picked up momentum, escaping the assault of Dar. A handspring kick to Dar on the apron would knock him off, and a kick across the face followed up by a springboard moonsault to the outside almost took Dar out for good.

Rush and Dar moved back inside, with the Man of the Hour keeping control with kicks and quick punches. Dar attempted to fight off Rush, but 205 Live's newest star took out his surgically repaired knee and continued to tear it down throughout the match.

Dar finally caught a kick, slinging Rush face first into the mat. Irate, Rush ran at Dar for a cross body, only for Dar to drop to the mat, sending Rush into the ropes.

The Scottish Supernova followed up with a striking combination and a running forearm in the corner. Lio Rush kicked out of a pinning attempt after Dar hit a Northern Light Suplex.

Dar went for the Nova Roller but Lio avoided, rolling Dar up, only to be caught in an Ankle Lock.

Rush escaped but was tossed into the turnbuckle with another northern lights suplex.

Dar set up the Nova Roller again, but Rush rolled away yet again. A palm strike from Rush was caught by Dar, who began pelting his opponent with fists and elbows.

Dar played to the audience but was met by a superkick to the lower body, followed by a roundhouse to the face, setting up the Final Hour.

Results: Lio Rush defeated Noam Dar via pinfall

After the match, 205 Live GM Drake Maverick was backstage with Buddy Murphy and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. Maverick asked what Alexander's thoughts are on his upcoming title defense.

Alexander stated that, while they are evenly matched, he won their last match due to Murphy's pride.

Murphy said that he will beat the Hell out of the champion and end the Age of Alexander before becoming the Next...the New...Cruiserweight Champion.

