WWE 205 Live Results: September 4, 2018

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.70K // 05 Sep 2018, 08:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Tony Nese and Buddy Murphy have been a thorn in LHP's sides for weeks.

Drake Maverick covered the high-impact match between Buddy Murphy and Kalisto on last week's episode of 205 Live. 205 Live's GM then revealed that Lucha House Party's Gran Metalik would get a chance to avenge Kalisto, as he'd take on Tony Nese later on tonight.

After the past few weeks of build, Drew Gulak and Cedric Alexander would finally meet in the middle of the ring again tonight.

The King of the Ropes looked to knock off the Premier Athlete tonight

Gran Metalik vs Tony Nese

Gran Metalik, accompanied by Lucha House Party, walked the ramp first for his match with the Premier Athlete. Kayla Braxton attempted to interview Tony Nese before the match, but Buddy Murphy took over so Nese could focus. Murphy said that choosing him as the challenger at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia was an easy choice.

Tony Nese made his way down to the ring without Buddy Murphy, who was confident in his friend as he left Gorilla Position.

Nese began the match with a headlock, pushed off by Metalik only to be knocked down by a shoulder tackle. Nese then caught Metalik with multiple arm drags, and both men went for a dropkick, ending the spot with them reaching their feet at the same time.

Nese took Metalik out with a quick kicking combination. However, the King of the Ropes used lived up to his namesake, using the ropes to catch Nese with two springboard arm drags.

Metalik sent Nese to the outside, then attempted to follow with a baseball slide, but Nese avoided. Nese took his feet out from under him, then slung him head first into the barricade.

With the match back in his control, Nese used his power to keep Metalik close, hindering his speed. Metalik attempted a top rope tornado DDT, but Nese caught him, turning it into a northern lights suplex, getting a two count.

Nese showed off to the crowd, flexing his muscles, only for Metalik to catch him off guard with chops to the chest. The luchador then attempted a second rope moonsault, only for Nese to catch him out of mid-air!

Gran Metalik was able to turn it into a tornado DDT, however, then followed up with a slingblade facebuster. As Nese got back to his feet, Nese caught him with a dropkick from the second rope, finally picking up momentum and speed.

Nese pushed Metalik into the ropes, attempting a lariat. However, Metalik countered into a pinfall. When Nese kicked out, Metalik went for the handspring elbow, but Nese caught him with a kick to the back of the head.

Nese found himself on the apron, only for Metalik to stun him with an enziguri, who then went for a hurricanrana, running from the inside of the ring, leaping over the ropes, and launching Nese off the apron.

Metalik attempted to finish Nese off with a high angle moonsault from the top rope to the outside, but Nese put his feet up, putting the King of Ropes on his back.

Nese and Metalik barely made it back inside the ring at the ref's eight count. A leg sweep to Metalik knocked him off the top, and Nese dove over the ropes with a Fosbury Flop, then rolled Metalik in for a 450 Splash, with Metalik barely kicking out.

Nese slung Metalik shoulder first into the steel of the turnbuckle, but a Running Nese was countered by a superkick from Metalik, who then planted the Premier Athlete with a Michinoku Driver, but Nese kicked out.

Metalik found himself on the top rope, only to be caught by a devastating strike from Nese. Metalik stopped a superplex, then launched Nese off with a hurricanrana. After walking the ropes, Metalik caught Nese with a diving elbow for the win.

Results: Gran Metalik defeated Tony Nese via pinfall

The rest of Lucha House Party came out to celebrate with Metalik. LHP regains some magic tonight after Kalisto's loss last week.

The commentary team went over last night's match featuring Hideo Itami, where the deadly striker completely obliterated his opponent, only stopping when Mustafa Ali's music hit. Itami looked like he'd seen a ghost, as the Heart of 205 Live appeared at the top of the ramp.

Itami left the ring before Ali could make it to the ring.

Drake Maverick told a referee to watch out for Cedric Alexander and Drew Gulak tonight. Afterward, Ali met the 205 Live GM, questioning where his AOP gear was.

Smiling, Maverick said that his Monday nights are none of Ali's business, before getting serious regarding Ali's health. Maverick said that Ali is not to step foot inside a 205 Live ring until he deems the Heart of 205 Live healthy.

1 / 3 NEXT