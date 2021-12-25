WWE 205 Live Results: Solo Sikoa in main event action, NXT 2.0 faction makes presence known

This week's edition of WWE 205 Live featured a huge main event between up-and-coming sensation Solo Sikoa in action against Ru Feng.

The Diamond Mine made their presence as Ivy Nile, faction representative, and NXT 2.0 star, faced Fallon Henley in the opening bout.

Andre Chase was also in action on 205 Live against Damon Kemp.

Ivy Nile (w/Malcolm Bivens) vs. Fallon Henley on 205 Live

The bout started with both women locking horns and Ivy Nile getting the better of Fallon Henley, courtesy of her incredible strength. A fired-up Henley finally gained momentum as she hit Nile with a couple of brutal forearm shots followed by a close two-count.

However, Nile rallied back into the match and dropped Henley with a suplex. The match kept getting physical by the minute as Nile caught her opponent with some strong kicks and dropped her again.

Nile nailed a perfect roundhouse kick followed by a pinpoint elbow drop to Henley's back. Nile continued to dominate the match but was caught by Henley with a surprising back elbow as she went for a roll-up pinfall.

Henley showcased her striking abilities, taking down Nile with a kick for another near fall. However, a resilient Nile performed a takedown in the closing stages and locked in the Dragon Sleeper for an immediate tap from Henley.

Result: Ivy Nile defeated Fallon Henley via submission on 205 Live

Grade: B+

Damon Kemp vs. Andre Chase on 205 Live

The match started with Damon Kemp getting a hold of Andre Chase's leg and dropping him on the mat. Kemp kept dominating Chase with his incredible skills.

Chase finally got going, using his unorthodox striking to lock Kemp's hands and dropping him. The WWE Universe seemed invested in the match, and Chase himself kept getting a good reaction from the crowd.

Chase hit a Russian Leg Sweep and went for a quick cover, but Kemp was able to kick out almost immediately. Chase kept targeting Kemp's left arm throughout the match, however, Kemp managed to get back with two quick clotheslines and a belly-to-belly suplex.

Kemp then landed another suplex, but it was Chase who got the final laugh as he hit an STO to claim the victory.

Result: Andre Chase defeated Damon Kemp via pinfall on 205 Live

Grade: B

Solo Sikoa vs. Ru Feng on 205 Live

Solo Sikoa trapped Ru Feng in a side headlock in the early stages of the match shortly after the belly rang. Feng rocked Sikoa with a high kick and went for a cover, but Sikoa kicked out at two.

Sikoa managed to make his way into the match with a flying clothesline for two. The match then proceeded to the mat as Fend locked in a front face lock but with the WWE Universe strongly behind Sikoa, he rallied a comeback and hit a spinning heel kick.

Eventually, Sikoa headed for the top rope and hit a big splash to win the main event in yet another emphatic victory for him on 205 Live.

Result: Solo Sikoa defeated Ru Feng on 205 Live

Grade: B+

That concludes this week's results for WWE 205 Live!

