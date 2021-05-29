205 Live Results: OGs stumble; New class continues to dominate

Recently, 205 Live has witnessed the addition of several new talents to its roster. The 205 Live OGs, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari have been the gatekeepers of the brand for years.

Lately, though, the duo has struggled more than usual against the new class of cruiserweight stars. Two names that left a major impression on fans of the brand, Asher Hale and Ari Sterling, faced off against Nese and Daivari tonight.

Sterling took on Daivari Dinero in tonight's main event. Before getting there though, things kicked off with The Premier Athlete, Tony Nese. The 205 Live veteran took on the exciting Asher Hale in a fantastic opener.

Asher Hale vs Tony Nese on 205 Live

The 205 Live OG Tony Nese looked set to get revenge on the man who defeated his tag team partner a few weeks ago. Could Hale take out the former Cruiserweight Champion as well?

Hale brought Nese down to the mat early on, surprising both Tony and the NXT/205 Live crowd. Nese managed to stop Hale's momentum with a belly-to-back suplex... momentarily. Asher responded with a striking combination and a half-hatch suplex for a near fall.

The Premier Athlete of 205 Live caught Hale with a shot to the throat and followed with a top-rope guillotine. Hale stayed on his feet and pelted Nese with some uppercuts and roundhouse kicks.

Tony Nese bounced Hale off the ropes for a flying forearm smash, following it up with a splash for a two-count. Nese's spinning back kicks to the jaw laid out Hale for another near fall. Hale blocked the Running Nese and sent the former Cruiserweight Champion into the middle turnbuckle with a flatliner.

As Hale moved up top,Tony caught him with a rolling palm strike. The brawl moved to the floor when Asher and Nese crashed over the top ropes onto the ground below.

Back in the ring, Hale caught Nese's spinning kick and hammered the 205 Live OG with a series of heavy kicks. A step-up enzuiguiri and a snap German suplex set Nese up for the roundhouse to the jaw. A 1-2 was not enough to keep Nese down.

Hale avoided Nese's springboard moonsault and eventually brought Nese down with the Captain's Hook.

Results: Asher Hale defeated Tony Nese via submission on 205 Live.

Grade: A-

The 205 Live OGs have been struggling for weeks against the newcomers. Ariya Daivari himself was facing another recent signee, Ari Sterling, in the main event.

