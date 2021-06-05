WWE 205 Live Results: Ari Sterling shines; Kushida's contender revealed? 

205 Live promised to put an end to a long-term rivalry between two of the best that the purple brand had to offer. Ariya Daivari has had major issues with August Grey ever since the latter came to the brand last year. Tonight, both men looked set to the settle score once and for all.

WWE's land of the cruiserweights saw a new announce team from tonight. With Tom Phillips gone, Vic Joseph stepped into his old slot alongside Nigel McGuinness. On his first night back, Joseph was forced to deal with the Bollywood Boys, much to his chagrin.

We kicked things off with one of 205 Live's newest highlights, Ari Sterling, taking on Sunil Singh.

Ari Sterling vs Sunil Singh w/Samir Singh on 205 Live

Ari Sterling stunned Sunil Singh with a flash knee strike to the nose. Samir tried to roll in and pull twin magic, but they were obviously not the same person. The distraction worked, though, as Sunil took out the leg of 205 Live's latest top prospect with a high-speed chop block.

We were told by the 205 Live commentary team that Ari Sterling refused the help of Asher Hale earlier on, which looked like a poor decision considering The Singhs' game plan tonight.

Sunil continued to work over that weakened leg, but Sterling was able to send his opponent over the ropes as he leapt up for a big stomp.

Unfortunately, Singh recovered quickly and dragged Sterling to the ring post, wrapping that injured leg around the steel. Ari responded by pulling him head first into the post. Sterling couldn't keep control, though, and was trapped in the Bollywood Lock.

Sterling barely got to the ropes in time and began to pick things up with a kicking combination. The rolling ax kick connected, but another distraction from Samir allowed Sunil to roll him up for a two-count.

Sterling kicked out and hit the step-up enzuigiri. The sidewalk slam facebuster (Baja Blast) spiked Sunil, giving Sterling a great win.

Results: Ari Sterling defeated Sunil Singh via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Alan John