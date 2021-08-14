205 Live Results: Superstar ends losing streak; Chaotic finish to main event

This week's episode of 205 Live featured two superstars who participated in the NXT Breakout Star Tournament, Joe Gacy and Josh Briggs, in a hard-hitting main event. Both competitors had trodden a similar path, making it to the show. Both had secured wins on the purple brand before the tournament.

We also had a much-anticipated rematch between Grayson Waller and Ikemen Jiro. While Gacy and Briggs had similar paths, it was entirely different in the case of Waller and Jiro.

Despite being recently eliminated from the NXT Breakout Star Tournament, Jiro had an undefeated streak on 205 Live while Waller had lost four consecutive matches. The last time these two superstars clashed, Jiro walked away with a win. Could Waller avenge his loss and break his losing streak tonight?

Ikemen Jiro vs Grayson Waller on 205 Live

The rematch between Ikemen Jiro and Grayson Waller kicked off 205 Live. Jiro first made his entrance, receiving a nice reception from the fans followed by Waller.

The two locked up and Waller pushed Jiro away. The second time they locked up Jiro gained the advantage and did a kip-up. The two traded side headlocks before Waller grounded Jiro into the mat.

Waller displayed a sense of overconfidence which allowed Jiro to take him down. Both shoved and punched each other before The Japanese star regained control with an offensive flurry which got the crowd to their feet.

Waller countered with an Irish whip and smashed Jiro's head into the ring post. He went for a suplex but was countered by Jiro into an inside cradle for a near fall. Jiro went for a suplex which was countered by Waller who delivered a Snap suplex followed by a knee to the face of Jiro.

