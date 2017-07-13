WWE 205 Live Results: Huge break up, Superstar viscously attacked

And the Dar-Fox storyline comes to an end!

And it’s finally over! Phew!

This week’s 205 Live kicked off with Akira Tozawa talking to Titus O'Neil on his speaker phone backstage. O’Neil claimed that’s he’s worked hard in getting Tozawa a Cruiserweight title rematch against Neville before Ariya Daivari walked in on the mentor-protege conversation backstage and hung up the phone.

He opined that Tozawa’s career was badly mismanaged and that he had no honour left after last night’s events on RAW. The Iranian star then dedicated his match with Tozawa – that was scheduled to kick off the show – to fellow Iranian wrestler Hassan Yasdani.

Ariya Daivari vs. Akira Tozawa

The match followed the traditional face vs. heel dynamic as the Japenese star started with his trademarked war cry and intensity. Daivari regained control of the match and kept Tozawa down, but not for long. Akira rallied and set up his finisher before Neville interrupted and knocked him off the top rope. The referee called for the bell as Neville went on to administer a beating on Akira.

Daivari def. Tozawa via DQ

The post-match scenes saw Neville avenging last night’s beatdown on RAW by first ramming Akira into the barricade and then locking in the Rings of Saturn in the middle of the ring. After an initial refusal to release the hold, Neville finally let go and ended the segment on a high.

The Drew Gulak- Mustafa Ali programme saw some progression next as Gulak cut an apology promo for diving onto Ali two weeks back. He explained his actions and challenged Ali to a 2-out-of-3 falls match on next week’s 205 Live.

This was followed by an interesting moment as Vic Joseph tried to coax Corey Graves into divulging information regarding Kurt Angle’s scandalous announcement, and as expected, Graves shot down the request.

Rich Swann and TJP continued their storyline with Swann continuing on his mission to transform TJP back into the person he used to be. Swann faced off against Mario Connors next with TJP at ringside.

Rich Swann vs. Mario Connors

The match was decent for the time it lasted as Connors surprisingly got in some solid offence. He connected with a really stiff kick and a tilt-a-whirl DDT, nearly pulling off an upset in the process. Swann, though, took control and stunned Connors with a host of moves before hitting him with his variation of the Pheonix Splash to pick up the win.

Rich Swann def. Mario Connors

TJP cut a promo after the match and said that he expected more from Swann. He then went on to challenge Connors to a match and promised he would beat him in half the time Swann took. The match was up next and ending up being one of the shortest matches in recent memory.