WWE 24/7 title changes hands backstage after RAW in hilarious fashion (Video)

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Nov 2019, 11:04 IST SHARE

The Singh Brothers

The 24/7 Championship has been quite an entertaining addition to WWE, ever since it was introduced earlier this year.

The 24/7 title was held by Samir Singh, one half of the Singh Brothers, but that changed this week on RAW.

WWE 24/7 title change on RAW

Samir and Sunil were assaulted by Erick Rowan earlier in the night, when they ran into the ring during Rowan's match against an enhancement talent.

The brothers were steamrolled by Rowan during the match. R-Truth also ran near the ring when the brothers made their way, but he retreated after looking at Rowan.

Samir was brought into, what looked like a medical facility backstage on RAW, by brother Sunil. Sunil was worried about the health of his brother following the attack by Rowan and he was to be looked at by a doctor, who happened to be R-Truth, while the doctor's assistant was the referee.

Sunil was thrown into the gurney by R-Truth, before Samir bore the brunt of R-Truth's anger. R-Truth then pinned Samir to win the 24/7 title yet again, which he has now a whopping 22 times!

Check out the video below to see the hilarious consequences that lead to Truth winning back the title.

We want to know what you think of the matches that you see on TV! Go to our WWE page here and rate and comment what you thought of them!