WWE 2K19: All superstar ratings revealed so far

Sanjay Pradeep
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.36K   //    06 Sep 2018, 16:00 IST

AJ Styles is the cover star for WWE 2k19
AJ Styles is the cover star for WWE 2k19

WWE 2K a video game series based on WWE published by 2K Sports. WWE 2K19 is the newest game of their franchise, expected to be released on October 5, 2018 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. Like the previous iterations, WWE 2K19 will also have a rating system which allocates certain overall rating for each superstar in the roster. This is a list to keep you updated of all the superstar ratings revealed so far by 2K studios.

AJ Styles - 91

The
The face that runs the place is rated a phenomenal 91

The current WWE champion has had a wonderful 2018 with huge wins over the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena, Rusev and Kevin Owens. He recently became the longest reigning SmackDown exclusive world champion, overtaking JBL's reign of 280 days. AJ Styles definitely deserves this rating.

Riott Squad:

Ruby Riott - 80

Liv Morgan - 71

Sarah Logan - 70

Enter caption

Owing to the injury of the leader Ruby Riott, the Riott squad could not be used to their full potential. Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan were rotated in pointless tag team matches and had a very bad 2018 whereas Ruby Riott had a really strong showing at Fastlane where she challenged the SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair. Factoring all these, the rating looks solid for all three women. Hopefully, Sarah and Liv can reach their potential in time for WWE 2K20.

Braun Strowman - 89

The m
The monster among men had a fantastic 2018 so far

From flipping ambulances to teaming up with 10-year-old Nicholas in his WrestleMania 34 match, we all started loving Braun Strowman. He won the Greatest Royal Rumble, won Money in the Bank briefcase, eliminated 5 people in Elimination Chamber, became a tag team champion and became a survivor in a traditional Survivor Series match - yet he is rated only 89 in WWE 2K19. We believe he deserved at least a solid 90.

Velveteen Dream - 80

The de
The dream will have no memory of this rating next year

Velveteen Dream is a tremendous athlete. He is young, agile and above all, a brilliant promo guy. At an age of 23, he is a regular in NXT TakeOvers. His feud with Aleister Black is one of the best things of 2017. However, his non-impressive win record of around 30% must have triggered this low rating.

Finn Balor - 85

Fiin

Finn Balor - the man took a major bump from the previous year. He dropped 3 points to move to 85 points. This caused a massive outrage on WWE 2K Facebook page and Twitter handle. Losses to Kane, Strowman, Reigns and Corbin without winning anything significant might have caused this downfall. Demon Balor's rating is not revealed yet.

Kairi Sane - 79

The n
The new NXT women's champion is rated 79

The Pirate Princess was recently crowned as the new NXT Women's Champion. Being also the inaugural Mae Young Classic winner, one would guess she deserves an 80+ rating. However, it goes without saying that NXT Superstars have a glass ceiling when it comes to 2K games

Matt Hardy - 84

Enter caption

It is heavily hinted that Matt Hardy's current WWE run is his swan song. The Woken One won the Andre the Giant Battle Royale at WrestleMania 34 and RAW tag team titles at the Greatest Royal Rumble. Other than those, he does not have many relevant wins in the past year.

The Undisputed Era

Adam Cole - 81

Kyle O'Reilly - 79

Bobby Fish - 77

Kyle
Kyle O'Reilly's entrance will not be the same without playing his tag team title as a guitar

The Undisputed Era is one of the best factions to ever exist in NXT. Their feats in the last 12 months include winning the brutal War Games, winning NXT tag team title twice, Adam Cole becoming the inaugural NXT North American Champion and a lot of brilliant matches. Bobby Fish's unfortunate injury probably caused his rating to dip a little. Their fourth member Roderick Strong's rating is not yet revealed

The Street Profits

Montez Ford - 72

Angelo Dawkins - 72

En

The Street Profits are making their 2K debut with an overall of 72 each.

Riott Squad Undisputed Era AJ Styles Finn Balor WWE 2K Leisure Reading WWE 2K19
