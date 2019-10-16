WWE 2K20: First-look review from India (Exclusive)

One hell of an experience.

It is that time of year again.

Avid gamers are out in the open, excitedly waiting for the next yearly installment of their favorite game franchise. WWE 2K is no different.

Sportskeeda was privileged to be invited for two special previews of the game (we were also there for the Las Vegas reveal, as well), where we were given the opportunity to play it before its worldwide release.

Being the first WWE 2K game not to be developed by Yuke's, this seems somewhat like a transitional year the franchise. Yet, 2K Sports has come out swinging with a great game which is sure to deliver in terms of experience if you are a wrestling fan, a gamer or - even better - both.

The gameplay is slicker than it has been in recent editions, with streamlined controls. It is now easier to reverse your opponent's moves, by using the triangle button on PlayStation (or the Y button on Xbox), and the double-button system for hitting finisher moves is also pretty convenient. The simplified controls make it easier for beginners to catch on and master the game, giving players the ability to put on smoother wrestling matches and thus, enhancing their experience.

The new control scheme for WWE 2K20

Various staples of the WWE 2K series have returned and are better than ever. From the Showcase Mode featuring the Four Horsewomen of WWE to the possibility of creating and playing as a female in the My Player and My Career modes respectively, this year's game has evidently put the women's evolution at the forefront of it all. It was exactly what to expect, given Becky Lynch is the cover star.

Her fellow cover star, Roman Reigns, has a mode dedicated to him as well, with the return of the 2K Towers. Also, the much-fabled Universe mode is back ad has expanded its horizons in terms of customization, which gives us a better chance of booking the best possible show as the general manager.

WWE 2K20 has done well in incorporating certain nuances and mannerisms of various Superstars, with an extremely diverse roster. The game also features a broad variety of arenas. There are many unique venues to choose from, but my personal favorite is the futuristic WrestleMania 2029 arena. There are a lot of visually pleasing scenes in the game, but the best one by far is "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's entrance.

Final Rating: 8/10

While there may be a little left to be desired in terms of graphics, possibly due to 2K Sports and Yuke's parting ways, this game has been more than a solid effort from the developers. The smooth gameplay, along with the huge roster of Superstars and unique modes make for an enhanced experience. The simpler controls ensure that beginners won't take too long to truly enjoy the game.

I had a great time trying out WWE 2K20 and it has certainly passed the eye test with flying colors. There is, however, room for improvement. That's where WWE 2K21 comes into the picture!

