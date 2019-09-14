WWE 2K20 news round-up: Women's Evolution Showcase mode, Lynch and Reigns discuss game cover

Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns on the WWE 2K20 cover

It's been a little while since we've posted any news regarding the upcoming WWE 2K20 - not that there hasn't been any, mind you. It's just that... look, we've had a lot on our plate lately, alright? Yes, yes, that's a terrible excuse but that's what we're going with.

Well, we're going to try and make up for that with a whole WWE 2K20 News Shebangaramapalooza... thing. We're still working on the name.

2K20's Showcase mode will feature the Women's Evolution

Sasha Banks and Bayley during a recreation of one of their epic matches

We're getting a genuine, honest-to-goodness Showcase Mode this year (2K19 shipped without one and was just a part of the DLC added later), and it's one that a lot of fans have been clamoring for. This year is based on the Women's Evolution movement.

Described by 2K's press release as a way for fans to "[e]xperience the journey of the Four Horsewomen", 2K Showcase: The Women's Evolution will feature Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley and the matches that made up their respective WWE careers from NXT up until WrestleMania 35. Players will be able to recreate the following matches.

NXT TakeOver – Charlotte Flair w/ Ric Flair v. Natalya w/Bret Hart

NXT TakeOver: Rival – Sasha Banks v. Charlotte Flair v. Bayley v. Becky Lynch

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn – Bayley v. Sasha Banks

Night of Champions 2015 – Charlotte Flair w/Paige & Becky Lynch v. Nikki Bella w/Brie Bella & Alicia Fox

WrestleMania 32 – Charlotte Flair w/Ric Flair v. Becky Lynch v. Sasha Banks

RAW – Sasha Banks v. Charlotte w/Dana Brooke

Backlash – Becky Lynch v. Alexa Bliss v. Carmella v. Naomi v. Natalya v. Nikki Bella

Hell in a Cell – Charlotte Flair v. Sasha Banks

Elimination Chamber – Becky Lynch v. Mickie James

RAW – Bayley v. Charlotte Flair

Fastlane – Sasha Banks v. Nia Jax

WrestleMania 33 – Bayley v. Charlotte Flair v. Nia Jax v. Sasha Banks

WrestleMania 34 – Charlotte Flair v. Asuka

Evolution – Becky Lynch v. Charlotte Flair

WrestleMania 35 – Becky Lynch v. Charlotte Flair v. Ronda Rousey

... and doing so will unlock new attires, arenas, characters, and other things of that nature. Here's more footage from the Showcase Mode trailer:

2K partnering with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

2K and Roman Reigns partnering with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to raise funds

Advertisement

With one of 2K20's cover stars being Roman Reigns, it makes sense that 2K Games would partner with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in order to raise funds for cancer research.

The first part of this partnership involves WWE Games' significant Twitter presence. Here, we'll just let the actual Tweet do the speaking.

2K Games also intends to spread awareness of the organization and the fight against Leukemia and Lymphoma with a special Reigns-center segment in 2K20's Towers mode. It will feature 16 matches from over the course of Reigns' career.

Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns discuss being on the cover of 2K20

Finally, 2K Games has released a new video of both Reigns and his fellow cover star Becky Lynch discussing their feelings on appearing on the cover of this year's game.

There's still plenty more news sure to come, including gameplay footage and a roster reveal. WWE 2K20 is scheduled for release on October 22nd for PlayStation 4, XBox One, and PC.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!