WWE 2K20 news round-up: Women's Evolution Showcase mode, Lynch and Reigns discuss game cover
It's been a little while since we've posted any news regarding the upcoming WWE 2K20 - not that there hasn't been any, mind you. It's just that... look, we've had a lot on our plate lately, alright? Yes, yes, that's a terrible excuse but that's what we're going with.
Well, we're going to try and make up for that with a whole WWE 2K20 News Shebangaramapalooza... thing. We're still working on the name.
2K20's Showcase mode will feature the Women's Evolution
We're getting a genuine, honest-to-goodness Showcase Mode this year (2K19 shipped without one and was just a part of the DLC added later), and it's one that a lot of fans have been clamoring for. This year is based on the Women's Evolution movement.
Described by 2K's press release as a way for fans to "[e]xperience the journey of the Four Horsewomen", 2K Showcase: The Women's Evolution will feature Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley and the matches that made up their respective WWE careers from NXT up until WrestleMania 35. Players will be able to recreate the following matches.
- NXT TakeOver – Charlotte Flair w/ Ric Flair v. Natalya w/Bret Hart
- NXT TakeOver: Rival – Sasha Banks v. Charlotte Flair v. Bayley v. Becky Lynch
- NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn – Bayley v. Sasha Banks
- Night of Champions 2015 – Charlotte Flair w/Paige & Becky Lynch v. Nikki Bella w/Brie Bella & Alicia Fox
- WrestleMania 32 – Charlotte Flair w/Ric Flair v. Becky Lynch v. Sasha Banks
- RAW – Sasha Banks v. Charlotte w/Dana Brooke
- Backlash – Becky Lynch v. Alexa Bliss v. Carmella v. Naomi v. Natalya v. Nikki Bella
- Hell in a Cell – Charlotte Flair v. Sasha Banks
- Elimination Chamber – Becky Lynch v. Mickie James
- RAW – Bayley v. Charlotte Flair
- Fastlane – Sasha Banks v. Nia Jax
- WrestleMania 33 – Bayley v. Charlotte Flair v. Nia Jax v. Sasha Banks
- WrestleMania 34 – Charlotte Flair v. Asuka
- Evolution – Becky Lynch v. Charlotte Flair
- WrestleMania 35 – Becky Lynch v. Charlotte Flair v. Ronda Rousey
... and doing so will unlock new attires, arenas, characters, and other things of that nature. Here's more footage from the Showcase Mode trailer:
2K partnering with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
With one of 2K20's cover stars being Roman Reigns, it makes sense that 2K Games would partner with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in order to raise funds for cancer research.
The first part of this partnership involves WWE Games' significant Twitter presence. Here, we'll just let the actual Tweet do the speaking.
2K Games also intends to spread awareness of the organization and the fight against Leukemia and Lymphoma with a special Reigns-center segment in 2K20's Towers mode. It will feature 16 matches from over the course of Reigns' career.
Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns discuss being on the cover of 2K20
Finally, 2K Games has released a new video of both Reigns and his fellow cover star Becky Lynch discussing their feelings on appearing on the cover of this year's game.
There's still plenty more news sure to come, including gameplay footage and a roster reveal. WWE 2K20 is scheduled for release on October 22nd for PlayStation 4, XBox One, and PC.
