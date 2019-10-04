WWE 2K20: "Step Inside" and watch the new trailer (plus other news)

WWE 2K20

We're less than a month away from the release of WWE 2K20, which means that it's time for a new trailer. Aaaaaaaand, how about that? We've got one! I love it when stuff works out like that.

The latest trailer, entitled "Step Inside", not only includes brand new footage from the base game, but also from the horror-themed "Bump in the Night" episode of the game's scheduled "WWE 2K20 Originals" set of DLC.

In other WWE 2K20 news, there have been a few other announcements over the month worth mentioning. The game's soundtrack has been revealed, and it's a pretty eclectic mix of tunes.

WWE 2K20 soundtrack artists

Banks – “Gimme”

Barns Courtney – “99”

Bring Me The Horizon ft. Dani Filth – “Wonderful Life”

Grandson – “Stigmata”

Lil Uzi Vert – “XOTour Llif3”

Motley Crue ft. Machine Gun Kelly – “The Dirt”

Muse – “The Dark Side”

Poppy – “METAL”

Saweetie – “Icy Girl”

The Black Keys – “LO / HI”

The Misfits – “Hybrid Moments”

Watt ft. Post Malone – “Burning Man”

There's also been some changes made to the Universe Mode, as well.

Major and minor show match limits have increased from 7 to 9.

Pay-Per-View match limits have doubled from 7 to 14.

The number of championship titles per major show has increased from 6 to 7.

Simultaneous rivalries on major shows have increased from 3 to 4.

Pay-Per-Views can be co-hosted by up to 3 major shows versus the previous 2.

Players have more freedom to delete and add promos and matches.

50 of the most-used cutscenes have been reshot with female mocap actors to look more authentic when female Superstars are used.

25 new cutscenes have been added.

3,040 new promo lines are in the game.

Custom Matches can now be included in Match Tables, along with new Mixed Tag Matches.

New Championship Match setting in Match Tables can be used to make certain matches a title match.

Main Event matches in Match Tables have been tweaked so that those match types are more likely to occur on the show (Example: Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View).

New rivalry content includes options such as low-intensity enemies making peace after a single Pay-Per-View or low to mid-intensity allies slowly falling out over several weeks instead of a sudden turn.

The overall menu flow has been streamlined to make it more accessible to those new to Universe Mode. All deeper options are still available for experienced players.

Online Lobbies are returning, making multiplayer way more enticing for fans who want to pummel each other over the Internet. There's also been a faster "join match" option for players not too picky about the match stipulations, and Daily Match challenges that, well, change daily.

Finally, fans of MyPLAYER have some new stuff to look forward to -

For the first time ever, any special creation parts you unlock through playing MyCAREER, Road to Glory, and MyPLAYER Towers are also available in the general Create-a-Superstar mode. On top of that, you can export the appearance of your MyPLAYER out to the general character creations as well!

Hopefully, we should have even more news and possibly some footage of the game coming soon.