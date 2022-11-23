WWE 2K22 Survivor Series locker code: Which rare superstars are available?

WWE 2K22 has gotten into the Survivor Series mood like all of us. While they haven't declared war on anyone (yet), they have provided a locker code for gamers to redeem and unlock packs that contain some rare superstars.

With rumors of WWE 2K23 dropping during WrestleMania season, it is nice to see 2K keeping WWE 2K22 fresh and relevant with timely updates and patches. The latest one revolves around the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event, with the company releasing a locker code allows players to receive 1x Neon Horizon Basic Pack and 1x Prime Time Series I Basic Pack.

As such, if you do play the game, you'll want to know which superstars you are likely to draw if you type in 'SURVIVOR2K' into the game. If you are looking for the answer to that question, read on to find out.

From the Neon Horizon Basic Pack, the best cards you can pull are Ultimate Warrior, Carmella and Matt Riddle. If you are opening the Prime Time Series I Basic Pack, keep your fingers crossed for 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper, The Miz, and Montez Ford.

WWE 2K22's success and impact

WWE 2K22 continues to look the part, and that is due to the makers keeping it fresh with timely updates. The last patch that came through was the 1.19 update, which focused on fixing gameplay issues for a smoother gaming experience.

Indeed, after a terrible WWE 2K20 game, the company went back to the drawing board. They skipped the 2021 edition and devoted all their time and resources towards WWE 2K22. As such, the game was a critical and commercial success.

WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon hailed the title, stating that it impressed fans and marked a great victory for 2K and WWE.

"After taking a little more than a year off to improve the game engine, we worked hand in glove with our partners at Take Two Interactive, listened to our customers and fans, and earned back their trust by delivering a game that exceeded their expectations. WWE 2K22 was a commercial and critical success with the highest Metacritic scores on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms in franchise history." [H/T gamesradar]

The 2022 edition of the game has set the bar high for future titles to follow. We are excited to see what WWE 2K23 will bring to the table and how much of an improvement it can be over its predecessor.

