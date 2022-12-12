WWE 2K22 update: 1.20 patch notes

WWE 2K22 has had a bit of a resurgence in December. With WWE 2K23 rumored to hit stores in the next few months, the updates have rolled around more frequently. First it was the updated locker codes for the month, and now it is the latest overall update for the game.

WWE 2K22 now has Update 1.20 available. It predominantly focuses on bug fixes for the game as it soldiers on into 2023. There are a number of issues that have been resolved, which means if you want a smoother gaming experience, you should download it.

Naturally, fans want to know the patch notes for Update 1.20 to see if it is worth it. If you came here looking for that information, read on to find out.

The following are the detailed patch notes for WWE 2K22's latest update called Update 1.20.

Improved overall stability in Create a Superstar

Added AI improvements

Added online lobbies stability

Fixed a bug where Superstars getting stuck

Added general stability fixes

Added performance improvements

Other minor fixes

The update is available for download on all the consoles the game is available one. So if you own it and play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, or PC, download it for a smoother gaming experience.

WWE 2K22's success

Despite feeling a bit outdated in December, there's no denying how successful WWE 2K22 has been. It is one of the best games the franchise has given us and deserves credit for staying relevant nearly a year into its release.

WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon was among those who hailed the game for what it has offered. She credited 2K for making a product that raised the bar, especially considering the shocker that was WWE 2K20.

"After taking a little more than a year off to improve the game engine, we worked hand in glove with our partners at Take Two Interactive, listened to our customers and fans, and earned back their trust by delivering a game that exceeded their expectations. WWE 2K22 was a commercial and critical success with the highest Metacritic scores on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms in franchise history." [H/T GamesRadar]

Given how the game was released around WrestleMania season earlier this year, we can expect the same for its successor. We are excited to see how much it improves upon the current title.

