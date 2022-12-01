WWE 2K22: What does Xavier Woods hate the most about the game?

WWE 2K22 has been on the market for a long time. 2K has done an excellent job keeping the game relevant with timely updates and patches. However, age always has a way of showing itself, with the title now feeling like it's soldiering on.

Many fans are playing WWE 2K22 only because the next game hasn't been announced yet. One of them is probably WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, who plays the game on his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. He played it again recently but was left annoyed after observing a repetitive feature.

Woods was playing MyRise, repping his custom superstar. During a six-man tag team match on SmackDown, he teamed with Edge and Rey Mysterio.

Game commentator Byron Saxton described the character as "respected everywhere he competed on the independence, but there were peaks and valleys when he trained with Booker T."

As soon as he heard those words (the less said about 'independence,' the better), the New Day member did a facepalm. It's the same line the game employs for every custom superstar.

"I'm... I... [sighs] ... okay, you just can't get away from this. You can't be your own person." Hey 2K, so much for unparalleled customization," he said, sharing his thoughts on the feature.

WWE 2K22's market success

Even though WWE 2K22 is starting to show its age, as Xavier Woods pointed out, we can't deny that it has been a stellar success for everyone involved. After the WWE 2K20, the makers skipped a year and took time to work on the 2022 version.

The result was one of the best games the franchise has offered in recent years, one that did a great job of putting its predecessor in the past.

WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon hailed the title, stating that it impressed fans and marked an excellent victory for 2K and WWE.

"After taking a little more than a year off to improve the game engine, we worked hand in glove with our partners at Take Two Interactive, listened to our customers and fans, and earned back their trust by delivering a game that exceeded their expectations. WWE 2K22 was a commercial and critical success with the highest Metacritic scores on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms in franchise history." [H/T GamesRadar]

With WWE 2K23 rumored to hit stores during WrestleMania season, the wait should only last a few more months. The current title has set the bar high, and we are waiting to see how much further its successor can take it.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes