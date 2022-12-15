WWE 2K23: Cody Rhodes and other superstars who will be in the game's commercial

WWE 2K23 should drop around WrestleMania season. Following a critical and commercial success in WWE 2K22, expectations are high for the sequel. Fans are eagerly waiting for the game and are scouring the internet for any updates on it.

We have now received news regarding the development of the latest title. According to PWInsider, a number of WWE Superstars have been spotted in Los Angeles taping for WWE 2K23's commercial. Among the wrestlers present was Cody Rhodes, which is huge for the game's success.

Rhodes is one of the most high-profile superstars on the WWE roster following his return to the company after years away. If he is in the game, it should be a cracker, and we can't wait to see how highly he is rated and how he fights. What's funny is that The American Nightmare may also be on the AEW Fight Forever roster.

In addition to the former Stardust, the other superstars spotted in LA were Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Bianca Belair and Johnny Gargano. With news regarding the game at a premium, it is nice to see a significant update on it.

What does Cody Rhodes' appearance for the WWE 2K23 commercial mean?

There are a couple of takeaways from Cody Rhodes being present for the WWE 2K23 commercial. Him being on the roster will be a major selling point, one that WWE and 2K will be sure to exploit. The possibility of him being the cover star cannot be ruled out either.

However, what intrigues us the most is that if Rhodes is flying to LA to film commercials, it also means that he is potentially close to making a return to in-ring competition. The American Nightmare has been on the sidelines since tearing his pectoral muscle before his match against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at Hell in a Cell.

Given how Rhodes has wrestled only a handful of matches since making his grand return to WWE, we can't wait for him to come back and pick up where he left off. Even if he doesn't make it in the near future, there's always his character in WWE 2K23 that players can use in all kinds of contests.

