WWE 2K23 is only a matter of months away from hitting stores and our gaming devices. It is a title with a lot of hype surrounding it, and we hope it delivers upon its release.

Fans and gamers play games like WWE 2K23 to simulate what happens in the wrestling world. They want to fight as their favorite superstars and participate in various matches. Hence, such games must be power-scaled as well as possible, with perfect real-life performances reflected in the superstars' in-game ratings.

WWE 2K22 was hailed as a mostly balanced game. We expect its successor to follow suit in that regard. As such, take a look at our predictions for the top ten superstars in terms of overall rating and what number we think they will get. Some are the usual suspects, while others could be a little surprising.

Roman Reigns (95) Brock Lesnar (94) The Rock (92) Bianca Belair (92) 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin (92) Bobby Lashley (91) Seth 'Freakin' Rollins (91) Becky Lynch (91) Cody Rhodes (90) Ronda Rousey (90)

We feel Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will retain their positions at the very top in WWE 2K23 due to the remarkable years they have had. Bianca Belair's exceptional run sees her get a significant upgrade. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes could return to the game with a rating deserving of his star power and in-ring performances.

WWE 2K23's potential release date

WWE 2K23 is perhaps the most anticipated wrestling game in a while. With WWE 2K22 binning the demons of its shambolic 2020 self for good, expectations are sky-high for the upcoming one. All WWE and 2K have to do is build on the base the outgoing game has provided and make improvements.

WWE 2K22 was released before WrestleMania 38, and it will complete a calendar year in three months. As a result, many expect its sequel to arrive around March 2023.

Should that be the month the game hits stores, you can buy it just in time for WrestleMania 39. Until then, watch the WWE product and play the older games.

